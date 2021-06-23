Sign In Register
ViacomCBS tweaks structure of streaming content leadership team

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/23/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS today announced an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services. This newly aligned structure, which is effective immediately, will ensure that ViacomCBS is well positioned to continue producing compelling, diverse content at scale and deploy the right mix of content across its ecosystem of free and pay streaming platforms. As part of this, the new structure elevates each of ViacomCBS' global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, while appointing Tanya Giles as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally.

Giles, currently General Manager of MTV Entertainment Group, will become Chief Programming Officer, Streaming. In this newly created role, she will oversee and execute a holistic programming strategy for the global content offering across both Paramount+ and Pluto TV, maximizing mix, prioritization, timing and impact of ViacomCBS resources, franchises and brands to drive sustained audience acquisition and engagement. She will report to Tom Ryan, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming.

ViacomCBS will also formalize the genres its global content leaders will own for developing must-watch content for Paramount+ and its growing audiences around the world. In addition to their current roles overseeing their respective brand and studio businesses and continuing to report to Bakish, the following executives will take on expanded global responsibilities for creating the diverse mix of content – from originals to extensions of key franchises – that differentiates Paramount+:

  • George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+, extending the world-class content from CBS News and CBS Sports to the super service.
  • Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Movies, Paramount+, bringing to bear the depth and breadth of filmmaking expertise at Paramount, one of the world's pre-eminent film studios, to Paramount+.
  • Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, responsible for leveraging ViacomCBS' global scale, unmatched music industry relationships and iconic library of IP for Paramount+.
  • Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation, Paramount+, tasked with further unlocking and expanding ViacomCBS' unmatched catalog of global Unscripted franchises and formats, as well as expanding marquee Adult Animation IP for Paramount+.
  • David Nevins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals, Paramount+, responsible for building on Paramount+'s strong track record of Scripted Originals, including both dramas and comedies.
  • Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as President, Paramount Television Studios (PTVS), to include President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. Building on her current role overseeing PTVS, where she continues to report to Gianopulos, she now will lead original scripted content for Paramount+, reporting to Nevins.
  • Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+, responsible for growing the global portfolio of the full range of live-action and animated kids & family programming – both episodic and film – on Paramount+, building on what is among the most popular content on the service.

As part of the realignment, Kelly Day, President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), will work closely with Giles and ViacomCBS' content leaders to ensure the company is executing against its global streaming strategy. She will be responsible for maximizing the global content slate, bringing ViacomCBS' expansive and growing international content portfolio to Paramount+ services around the world, and continuing the rollout of Paramount+ in international markets. Day will continue to report to Tom Ryan and Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of VCNI.

ViacomCBS

