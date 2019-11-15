|
Verizon's Heidi Hemmer: 5G Core Update
11/15/2019
Verizon's VP of technology, Heidi Hemmer, provides an update on the carrier's 5G service and technology plans in this video sponsored by Samsung Networks.
