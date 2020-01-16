Verizon's 4G Network to Connect New Audi Cars

NEW YORK -- Verizon Business Group and Audi of America, Inc., have partnered to deliver advanced connectivity and embedded in-vehicle Wi-Fi beginning with the next evolution of Audi's connected vehicle service launching on the 2020 Audi A4 and A5 model lines in the U.S. The Audi connect® CARE, PRIME and PLUS packages on these models feature a Verizon Unlimited data connection powered by Verizon's 4G LTE network to deliver fast, secure in-vehicle internet access to Audi customers.

For qualifying vehicles, Audi customers will receive a complimentary six-month trial of all Audi connect services including the subscription free Audi connect CARE package. After the six-month trial, customers who enroll in Audi connect PRIME will have access to Verizon Unlimited at speeds optimized for music streaming, while customers who enroll in Audi connect® PLUS will have access to Verizon Unlimited at LTE speeds.

"Partnering with Verizon gives us the opportunity to deliver Audi connect services with unlimited Wi-Fi and reliable connectivity to Audi customers every time they get behind the wheel," said Pom Malhotra, director, Connected Vehicle & Data, Audi of America. "Keeping customers connected to the world and what's important to them is a demonstration of our commitment to them and to the future of mobility."

"Our partnership with Audi is providing customers with a fast and reliable Wi-Fi experience and the opportunity to connect to devices and stream content outside the four walls of their home," said Andy Brady, vice president, sales at Verizon. "We are providing Audi customers with an unparalleled user experience and innovative solutions. This is possible because of Audi's commitment to embedding advanced solutions and providing customers with access to the 1nation's most reliable network."

Select 2020 Audi models in the U.S. will also be integrated with Verizon's eSIM enabled network, helping streamline wireless carrier capabilities globally in Audi vehicles.

