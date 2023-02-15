Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Digital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Verizon's 2-Gig Fios plan expands in NYC

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – Customers across New York City's five boroughs can now get the Fios 2 Gig home internet plan – the fastest speeds offered by Fios. Additionally, starting February 16, customers in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL now have access to 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet from Verizon.

What's the news?

We're offering customers faster internet speeds in New York City for Fios customers. The Fios 2 Gig plan – built to power your home for hardcore gaming, 4K streaming, connected devices and more – is built on Verizon's award-winning 100% fiber-optic network.

2 Gig plans start at $94.99 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan1. There's a four-year price guarantee, and the price includes a Fios router and up to three Wi-Fi extenders at no extra charge so you can experience more coverage throughout your home. And for a limited time, new Fios internet customers get up to 12 months of Walmart+ on us (then $12.95/mo. after)2 and up to $100 in Verizon gift cards when they sign up online.

And, Fios 2 Gig for business comes packed with features and incentives, including a five-year price guarantee, unlimited data, no activation fee, free installation, a Verizon Router rental at no additional charge and one Business Digital Voice line. Available to businesses of all sizes, Fios 2 Gig delivers upload speeds up to 25 times faster than cable and is available throughout Manhattan and additional areas of NYC.

But wait, there's more great home and business internet news: Starting February 16, customers in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL now have access to 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet from Verizon, giving them even more choice when it comes to picking the best internet service for their needs.

Verizon Home Internet plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.

Read the full announcement here.

Verizon

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE