Verizon's 2-Gig Fios plan expands in NYC

NEW YORK – Customers across New York City's five boroughs can now get the Fios 2 Gig home internet plan – the fastest speeds offered by Fios. Additionally, starting February 16, customers in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL now have access to 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet from Verizon.

What's the news?

We're offering customers faster internet speeds in New York City for Fios customers. The Fios 2 Gig plan – built to power your home for hardcore gaming, 4K streaming, connected devices and more – is built on Verizon's award-winning 100% fiber-optic network.

2 Gig plans start at $94.99 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan1. There's a four-year price guarantee, and the price includes a Fios router and up to three Wi-Fi extenders at no extra charge so you can experience more coverage throughout your home. And for a limited time, new Fios internet customers get up to 12 months of Walmart+ on us (then $12.95/mo. after)2 and up to $100 in Verizon gift cards when they sign up online.

And, Fios 2 Gig for business comes packed with features and incentives, including a five-year price guarantee, unlimited data, no activation fee, free installation, a Verizon Router rental at no additional charge and one Business Digital Voice line. Available to businesses of all sizes, Fios 2 Gig delivers upload speeds up to 25 times faster than cable and is available throughout Manhattan and additional areas of NYC.

But wait, there's more great home and business internet news: Starting February 16, customers in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL now have access to 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet from Verizon, giving them even more choice when it comes to picking the best internet service for their needs.

Verizon Home Internet plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.

