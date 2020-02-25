Verizon uses carrier aggregation to clock 4.2 Gbit/s on mmWave 5G

EULESS, Texas – Verizon, along with Samsung Electronics Americas, Inc., Motorola Mobility, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, has teamed up to demonstrate 5G peak speeds of 4.2 gigabits per second on its live 5G network. Using carrier aggregation, a technology that combines multiple channels of spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over the wireless network, the four companies combined eight separate channels of mmWave spectrum to achieve the multi-gigabit speeds on Motorola's upcoming flagship smartphone.

"We're continuing to expand our 5G Ultra Wideband network, built to enable unique and transformational experiences for our customers," said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon. "We are only beginning to scratch the surface of what 5G can do, demonstrated by this latest milestone.

"We continue to innovate and introduce advanced technologies on our 5G network that will help us reach never-before seen mobile capabilities and create new and exciting use cases across the consumer and enterprise landscape. Using 5G carrier aggregation, we are able to achieve unprecedented mobile speeds and bring the massive bandwidth available with mmWave spectrum to life," said Koeppe.

Eight channel carrier aggregation using mmWave will be widely available on the 5G network in 2020.

Trial details:

The trial, which took place using a commercial network cell site in Texas, aggregated 800 MHz of 28 GHz band spectrum using Samsung Network's 5G NR 28 Ghz Access Unit, which has been commercially deployed by Verizon.

"With industry collaborations like the one we have with Verizon, Samsung continues to advance 5G to its full potential," said Magnus Ojert, Vice President, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America. "This latest milestone demonstrates the transformative capability of Samsung's industry-leading 5G technology coupled with Verizon's mmWave spectrum to deliver unprecedented performance across Verizon 5G subscribers. This trial also shows the power of the Samsung Networks' 5G NR 28GHz Access Unit, the smallest integrated mmWave radio in the market."

Motorola's upcoming flagship device is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

"At Motorola, we proudly deliver cutting edge technologies that are both meaningful and innovative to give our customers the very best smartphone experience," said Glenn Shultz, Vice President of Innovation and Product Development at Motorola Mobility. "8CC is taking Verizon's 5G UWB experience to the next level, just like our exciting upcoming flagship device, which reached some of the fastest 5G speeds ever recorded in this test. Powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, this device is a performance powerhouse designed to provide the fastest 5G speeds ever. We can't wait for our customers to enjoy all the benefits this technology brings."

"5G mmWave technology is set to expand significantly this year and poised to introduce new potential use cases for consumers and businesses through superb connectivity speeds and low latency," said Joe Glynn, Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are happy to collaborate with Verizon, Samsung, and Motorola to advance 5G mmWave in driving multi-gigabit speeds and enhanced network capacity."

Verizon