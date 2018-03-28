& cplSiteName &

Verizon Talks Up Private Core as AT&T Launches FirstNet

Dan Jones
3/28/2018
If you thought AT&T had the 4G public safety network market all wrapped up with FirstNet, well, think again!

As AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) launched the FirstNet network Tuesday, which all 50 states in the US have signed up for, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) rolled out the private core network for emergency workers it first promised last year. (See Verizon Takes On AT&T's FirstNet on 4G.)

The private cores from both AT&T and Verizon offer one major incentive for first responders: Giving emergency workers priority on the network when needed. (See 50 US States Sign on for Nationwide Safety Network .)

Of course, AT&T is rolling out a dedicated LTE network on 700MHz for emergency use. Verizon, however, claims that it is currently the network most used for public safety in the US right now.

"Just because states have opted in, does not mean the public safety agencies have to work with them," Kevin King, director of corporate communications at Verizon, told Light Reading on Tuesday.

King also points out that AT&T will be testing FirstNet until April or May. "Our public safety private core is open for business now," King said.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

