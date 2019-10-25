Verizon Reports Strong Wireless Growth in Q3

NEW YORK -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today reported strong third-quarter 2019 results highlighted by increased cash flow and the most third-quarter phone gross additions in five years.

"Verizon continued its momentum in the third quarter by driving strong wireless volumes in both our Consumer and Business segments, while delivering solid financial results, highlighted by continued wireless service revenue growth, increased cash flow, and EPS growth," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We are focused on our 5G rollout strategy, looking to deploy next-generation networks while enhancing our industry-leading 4G LTE network. Going into the fourth quarter, we are energized by the strong performance of the business and we are confident in our strategy to drive value for our customers and growth for our shareholders."

For third-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of $1.25, compared with $1.19 in third-quarter 2018. The company's reported earnings include a minimal net impact from special items: a net pre-tax gain of $261 million from dispositions of assets and businesses that was offset by a pension re-measurement pre-tax charge of $291 million. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), third-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.25, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.22 in third-quarter 2018.

In third-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent headwind in third-quarter 2019, and 13 cents year-to-date, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.

Consolidated results Total consolidated operating revenues in third-quarter 2019 were $32.9 billion, up 0.9 percent from third-quarter 2018. This growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in legacy wireline revenue, predominantly in the Business segment.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations totaled $26.7 billion, an increase of $504 million year over year. This growth was the result of operational improvements in Verizon's businesses and lower discretionary employee benefit contributions, offset by higher cash tax payments and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program. In September 2019, Verizon’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase for the 13th consecutive year. Through third-quarter 2019, the company’s cash dividend payments totaled $7.5 billion.

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $12.3 billion through third-quarter 2019. Capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.

Strong operational cash flow and capital spending efficiencies have enabled Verizon to decrease total debt by $3.5 billion year to date. The company remains focused on reducing its unsecured debt portfolio while continuing to actively manage its near-term maturities, optimize its overall funding footprint, and lower its cost of capital.

In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $4.6 billion of cumulative cash savings since the program began. In third-quarter 2019, Verizon realized over $400 million of expense savings from the Voluntary Separation Program, producing approximately $900 million in expense savings year-to-date.

Net income was $5.3 billion in third-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $12.2 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was 24.9 percent in third-quarter 2019, compared with 23.5 percent in third-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 37.0 percent in third-quarter 2019, compared with 37.6 percent in third-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in third-quarter 2019 was 36.6 percent, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in third-quarter 2019 was $12.0 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)