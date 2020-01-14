& cplSiteName &

Verizon Media Hires Former Gap CTO

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/10/2020

NEW YORK -- Verizon Media today announced the appointment of Rathi Murthy as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Rathi will oversee Verizon Media’s global technology strategy, leading the company’s continued innovations in 5G, advertising and content, commerce and subscriptions.

"Rathi is a stellar technology leader who, for over 20 years, has driven growth for some of the world’s biggest companies, including Gap, American Express and eBay," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media.

Widely recognized as a transformative technology executive, Rathi joins Verizon Media from Gap Inc. where she was CTO, leading all technology and operations -- including 2,500 employees -- across the company’s portfolio of brands. Prior to that, Rathi held senior leadership roles at American Express, overseeing technology development for prepaid and alternative payments as the company expanded globally. Rathi has also served as a senior engineering lead at eBay and Yahoo.

Photo courtesy of Verizon Media.
Photo courtesy of Verizon Media.

Verizon Media

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows