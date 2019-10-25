Verizon Lights Up 5G Network in Dallas, Omaha

NEW YORK -- You can now access Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of Dallas and Omaha, bringing the total number of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service cities to 15. With Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, you can enjoy near real-time experiences with high throughput, ultra-low latency and massive capacity. That means downloading movies in seconds versus minutes and supporting mobile workforce applications.

Service and coverage area details

In Dallas, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in parts of the following areas: Knox/Henderson, Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Medical Center Area, Deep Ellum; and around such landmarks as Parkland Memorial Hospital, Children's Medical Center, Jade Waters Pool, Dallas Comedy House, The Curtain Club, Dallas Theological Seminary and Turtle Creek Park.

In Omaha, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in parts of Downtown Omaha around landmarks such as Old Market, Omaha Children's Museum, The Orpheum Theatre, The Durham Museum, Heartland of America Park, Central High School and Creighton University.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband cities

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service is available in Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, New York City. Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City.

Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced later this year.

Verizon Communications

