Verizon Intros 'Mix & Match' Plans for Fios in Strike at Cable Industry

NEW YORK -- Say goodbye to traditional cable bundles. Today, Verizon unveiled a completely new way to provide Internet and TV with Mix & Match on Fios. Customers can now mix Internet and TV plans to match their needs, with Fios Internet options starting at just $39.99 per month. Mix & Match on Fios takes those cable-industry pain points head on, with simple, customer-friendly pricing, choices to suit your needs, no extra fees, no annual contracts, and no surprises.

Why the change and what's in it for customers?

"Customers have been loud and clear about their frustrations with cable, and we've listened. As a result, we're transforming our approach to Internet and TV offers by giving customers more choices and more transparency," says Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. "Customers are tired of having to buy a bundle with services they don't want to get the best rates, and then discover that those rates didn't include extra fees and surcharges. We're putting an end to the traditional bundle contract and putting customers in control."

So, how does it work?

First, choose the Internet speed that's right for you.

Verizon offers three options to choose from - 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps and Gigabit Connection - making it easy to find a plan that fits your needs. For new subscribers who choose Gigabit, the brand new Fios Home Router featuring WiFi 6 technology is included, and you'll be eligible for a $100 Visa Prepaid Card. Plus, get a year of Disney+ on us when you sign up for any Internet plan.

Then, get TV the way you want it.

Stream away with YouTube TV, offered free for the first month or choose five of your favorite Fios TV channels from almost 200 available networks and let us find a package for you. No matter what channels you choose, you'll still get the major broadcast networks you want, like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Telemundo and Univision.

And if you want additional channels, we've got you covered:

More Fios TV gives you more than 300 channels, including more live sports, news, movies, and original entertainment. For new subscribers, this comes with a set top box on us.

Most Fios TV offers more than 425 channels, including the widest selection of live sports that we offer and some of your favorite premium movie channels. For new subscribers,The Most Fios TV option includes a set top box and discounted DVR service.

Still not sure? Take a test drive and we'll do the work for you...

Test Drive all the channels we offer for 60 days and, based on your household's actual viewership, we'll recommend which plan is right for you.

If you want a home phone you can get that, too, for only $20/mo.

Your Fios bill has never been simpler.

No added surcharges, no broadcast or regional sports network fees, and no surprises. The price is the price, plus tax, and you'll always know what you're paying for.

Verizon wireless customers get even more value.

Pair your Fios and wireless accounts and get rewarded. Customers can join Mobile+Home Rewards in Verizon Up in the My Verizon app and save up to $20 per month, plus earn $10 a month towards your next device purchase.

New and existing customers can switch to Mix & Match on Fios plans via the My Fios app or at verizon.com/mixandmatch.

Verizon