Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Verizon Biz offers device management portal

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Verizon Business is elevating its fixed-wireless business Internet offering with all new native security features and a cloud-based router management dashboard, giving customers the remote self-service capability to address performance, security and visibility needs in one centralized location. The solutions are available to businesses of all sizes as simple-to-add enhancements to Verizon fixed-wireless plans, with nothing to install and no special equipment or in-house IT support necessary.

Verizon Business Internet Portal

At no additional charge to Verizon Business Internet customers, the Verizon Business Internet Portal allows businesses to monitor and self-manage their entire portfolio of fixed-wireless connections, without relying on service calls or IT experts. The Portal is accessible from virtually anywhere via verizon.com and using a customer's existing My Business credentials. The cloud-based interface means large enterprises can centrally monitor and control vast device deployments, and small and medium businesses can easily scale up as they grow, without depending on IT support to manage connections.

Verizon Business Internet Portal capabilities include:

  • Performance monitoring and diagnostics for all routers, regardless of manufacturer: router online/offline status, signal strength, speed testing and Wi-Fi health check with performance management, including historical data reporting, performance improvement recommendations and equipment upgrade capabilities
  • Critical network-management features: remote Wi-Fi password management, device rebooting, and enhanced view and management of devices connected to your network, including IP addresses
  • Advanced settings: local administration lock, save/restore router configurations, IP passthrough, firewall settings
  • Bulk configuration management for customers with multiple Verizon Business Internet lines

    The Portal's remote accessibility is also a significant advantage for hybrid or highly distributed work environments. Firms can manage equipment spanning their own physical locations and the work-from-home/WFX deployments afforded to remote employees. Beyond being able to monitor and make network-critical changes through the Portal, organizations can also order replacement devices for routers needing to be upgraded.

    Verizon Business Internet Security

    Housed in the Business Internet Portal, Verizon Business Internet Security comes in two tiers of service as a paid enhancement to LTE or 5G Business Internet plans. The embedded, network-native security features can be activated immediately with nothing new to install, and management is clear and intuitive via the Verizon Business Internet Portal. The two tiers of VBIS service are:

    Verizon Business Internet Security Plus ($10 per line per month), which includes ransomware protection, phishing prevention, anti-malware, malicious website blocking, security insights and reporting via the Verizon Business Internet Portal, and more.

    Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred ($20 per line per month), which includes all Plus features plus enhanced, customizable protections such as content filtering, block/allow for specific URLs, block/allow for specific IP addresses and advanced security configuration enablement via the Verizon Business Internet Portal.

    Verizon Business Internet Security solutions offer protection for devices on the same router and can block fixed devices from visiting malicious websites or downloading malicious content, a common challenge for small and medium businesses especially. By placing a layer of security at the Internet gateway, threats can be intercepted before ever reaching the end device. The Verizon Business Internet Portal logs and reports blocked threats, so you can see your Verizon Business Internet Security solutions at work for you every day.

    Verizon Business

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
    July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for Profitable Telcos
    July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE