Verizon Biz offers device management portal
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Verizon Business is elevating its fixed-wireless business Internet offering with all new native security features and a cloud-based router management dashboard, giving customers the remote self-service capability to address performance, security and visibility needs in one centralized location. The solutions are available to businesses of all sizes as simple-to-add enhancements to Verizon fixed-wireless plans, with nothing to install and no special equipment or in-house IT support necessary.
Verizon Business Internet Portal
At no additional charge to Verizon Business Internet customers, the Verizon Business Internet Portal allows businesses to monitor and self-manage their entire portfolio of fixed-wireless connections, without relying on service calls or IT experts. The Portal is accessible from virtually anywhere via verizon.com and using a customer's existing My Business credentials. The cloud-based interface means large enterprises can centrally monitor and control vast device deployments, and small and medium businesses can easily scale up as they grow, without depending on IT support to manage connections.
Verizon Business Internet Portal capabilities include:
The Portal's remote accessibility is also a significant advantage for hybrid or highly distributed work environments. Firms can manage equipment spanning their own physical locations and the work-from-home/WFX deployments afforded to remote employees. Beyond being able to monitor and make network-critical changes through the Portal, organizations can also order replacement devices for routers needing to be upgraded.
Verizon Business Internet Security
Housed in the Business Internet Portal, Verizon Business Internet Security comes in two tiers of service as a paid enhancement to LTE or 5G Business Internet plans. The embedded, network-native security features can be activated immediately with nothing new to install, and management is clear and intuitive via the Verizon Business Internet Portal. The two tiers of VBIS service are:
Verizon Business Internet Security Plus ($10 per line per month), which includes ransomware protection, phishing prevention, anti-malware, malicious website blocking, security insights and reporting via the Verizon Business Internet Portal, and more.
Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred ($20 per line per month), which includes all Plus features plus enhanced, customizable protections such as content filtering, block/allow for specific URLs, block/allow for specific IP addresses and advanced security configuration enablement via the Verizon Business Internet Portal.
Verizon Business Internet Security solutions offer protection for devices on the same router and can block fixed devices from visiting malicious websites or downloading malicious content, a common challenge for small and medium businesses especially. By placing a layer of security at the Internet gateway, threats can be intercepted before ever reaching the end device. The Verizon Business Internet Portal logs and reports blocked threats, so you can see your Verizon Business Internet Security solutions at work for you every day.