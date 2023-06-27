Verizon Biz offers device management portal

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Verizon Business is elevating its fixed-wireless business Internet offering with all new native security features and a cloud-based router management dashboard, giving customers the remote self-service capability to address performance, security and visibility needs in one centralized location. The solutions are available to businesses of all sizes as simple-to-add enhancements to Verizon fixed-wireless plans, with nothing to install and no special equipment or in-house IT support necessary.

Verizon Business Internet Portal

At no additional charge to Verizon Business Internet customers, the Verizon Business Internet Portal allows businesses to monitor and self-manage their entire portfolio of fixed-wireless connections, without relying on service calls or IT experts. The Portal is accessible from virtually anywhere via verizon.com and using a customer's existing My Business credentials. The cloud-based interface means large enterprises can centrally monitor and control vast device deployments, and small and medium businesses can easily scale up as they grow, without depending on IT support to manage connections.

Verizon Business Internet Portal capabilities include:

Performance monitoring and diagnostics for all routers, regardless of manufacturer: router online/offline status, signal strength, speed testing and Wi-Fi health check with performance management, including historical data reporting, performance improvement recommendations and equipment upgrade capabilities

Critical network-management features: remote Wi-Fi password management, device rebooting, and enhanced view and management of devices connected to your network, including IP addresses

Advanced settings: local administration lock, save/restore router configurations, IP passthrough, firewall settings