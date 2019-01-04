VDMS Adds 4K, Multi-CDN & QoS Capabilities

LOS ANGELES -- Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS) will launch new platform capabilities, including 4k encoding, multi-CDN, QOS (quality of service), and tighter integration with key partners at NAB Show 2019 . Enhancements to the VDMS platform will enable content owners and service providers to connect with and entertain millions of concurrent users on one of the world’s top performing streaming networks.

Whether vacationing on a tropical island, on a business trip in an emerging market, or on the daily commute to work, the rise in demand for video streaming worldwide means that users now expect to watch high-quality online video content anytime, anywhere. Content providers need reassurances that this can be done so reliably and VDMS has worked hard to expand network capacity – increasing from 8 Tbps in 2014 to more than 70 Tbps today – across the globe.

With expanded bandwidth capacity, advanced caching and acceleration strategies now in place, the platform gives content owners exceptional performance, always-on availability, stringent security, and the flexible configuration needed to reach global audiences.

Multi-CDN functionality is now built directly into the VDMS platform. To achieve optimal viewing performance, the same traffic shaping algorithms used by Verizon’s network teams are used to stream content to any network on the planet.

