& cplSiteName &

VDMS Adds 4K, Multi-CDN & QoS Capabilities

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/1/2019
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS) will launch new platform capabilities, including 4k encoding, multi-CDN, QOS (quality of service), and tighter integration with key partners at NAB Show 2019 . Enhancements to the VDMS platform will enable content owners and service providers to connect with and entertain millions of concurrent users on one of the world’s top performing streaming networks.

Whether vacationing on a tropical island, on a business trip in an emerging market, or on the daily commute to work, the rise in demand for video streaming worldwide means that users now expect to watch high-quality online video content anytime, anywhere. Content providers need reassurances that this can be done so reliably and VDMS has worked hard to expand network capacity – increasing from 8 Tbps in 2014 to more than 70 Tbps today – across the globe.

With expanded bandwidth capacity, advanced caching and acceleration strategies now in place, the platform gives content owners exceptional performance, always-on availability, stringent security, and the flexible configuration needed to reach global audiences.

Multi-CDN functionality is now built directly into the VDMS platform. To achieve optimal viewing performance, the same traffic shaping algorithms used by Verizon’s network teams are used to stream content to any network on the planet.

Verizon Digital Media Services

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics