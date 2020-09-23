Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Vapor IO, AlefEdge partner on edge computing for private wireless networks

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/23/2020
Comment (0)

AUSTIN, Texas – Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Edge platform, the first fully-integrated hardware and software platform for edge colocation, exchange and networking services, and AlefEdge, the edge Internet leader who provides a Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME) platform and APIs for enterprises and developers, today announced that they will be rolling out their SD-ME services on the Kinetic Edge platform, nationwide. The Software Defined Mobile Edge allows enterprises to deploy edge computing on top of private wireless networks, creating a low-cost path to edge-enabled mobile applications, such as factory robotics, IoT, and other use cases that benefit from applications delivered at the edge of the network.

The combined platforms provide a powerful system for deploying edge computing services onto private networks, including existing LTE, CBRS and Wi-Fi networks, as well as forthcoming 5G networks. The combination of Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge infrastructure and Alef Edge's SD-ME platform provides the critical architecture to support Enterprise customers with 'near-prem' requirements that demand ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. Available first in Pittsburgh and Atlanta, SD-ME enables 5G-style immersive and intelligent applications to work over contemporary business environments.

"A programmable mobile Edge has been out of reach for most of today's enterprises because of the complexity of both deployment and application development," said Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. "Placing our service atop Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform enables us to quickly deploy nationally and support 'near prem' workloads in the top 36 US Markets. Our services allow enterprises to leverage shared resources while maintaining the benefits of on-prem IT without the overhead of on-site management. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most performant and resilient edge computing network, with a consistent experience across geographies."

Software-Defined Mobile Edge

The AlefEdge SD-ME platform and APIs provide enterprise customers with the tools they need to digitally transform their businesses with mobile edge computing. This architecture is critical to implementing remote work policies and edge-enabled applications, all while optimizing performance and ensuring security. Alef's SD-ME platform creates a 5G-like experience without the expense or complexity of 5G, leveraging the enterprise's existing networks. This platform provides an open programmable toolkit for developers to program the network layer as well as the application layer for anything they want it to do. The programmable layer is easy to use through APIs, connectors and SDKs. Examples of software-based improvements for the enterprise include secure mobile breakout, edge peering, as well as orchestration.

The SD-ME platform allows developers and systems integrators to create edge-enhanced applications as well as edge-native applications. Edge-enhanced applications are current applications that are transformed by the edge, such as enterprise video services, augmented reality training, and enhanced real time bidding for digital advertising for quicker and a more transparent process. Edge-native applications are new applications that are not possible without the edge. Some examples of edge native applications include real time actions for drones through upstream video analytics, wireless robotics and machines for unmanned control, as well as IoT data collection for real time insights and actions.

36 Markets by 2021

In January of this year, Vapor IO announcedits series C financing, raising a total of $90 million to build out its Kinetic Edge platform in 36 U.S. markets by the end of 2021. The first 36 markets to feature the Kinetic Edge platform are (in alphabetical order): Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Stamford/Hartford/New Haven, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Providence, Raleigh, Rochester, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Syracuse, Tampa and Washington D.C.

"Vapor IO has an aggressive rollout plan that spans the entire U.S.," said Cole Crawford, CEO at Vapor IO. "Together with partners like AlefEdge we are building the next chapter of the Internet. We are especially excited about AlefEdge's SD-ME and its ability to deliver Enterprises the flexible and secure architectures, along with seamless integrations and new APIs to digitally transform their work environments. For the first time, enterprises in our target markets will have the ability to easily subscribe to AlefEdge's SD-ME services and quickly integrate them into their network."

Vapor IO

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G platform - Bridging business and network to empower next generation monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE