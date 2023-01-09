UST buys MobileComm

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and DALLAS – UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has acquired MobileComm, a global telecom engineering firm with over 21 years of experience in telecommunications and wireless engineering services. The acquisition of Dallas-based Mobilecomm and the integration of its over 1300 employees will significantly strengthen UST's telecommunications practice and position the company to continue building upon its growth in this dynamic sector.

MobileComm was founded in 2002 and operates across the US, India, and Canada. Its experienced team of experts brings a diverse set of capabilities in wireless engineering. For 21 years, MobileComm has supported some of the largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs) for a range of initiatives, including wireless network modernization, 5G network rollout, network performance enhancement, RF engineering, private cellular networks, and Open RAN.

As telco workloads move to the cloud and open networks standardize, managing complex multi-vendor, multi-technology, and multi-cloud networks have become increasingly critical to success. This strategic acquisition will enable UST to merge its deep experience in cloud and devsecops with MobileComm's wireless engineering capabilities, providing unique offerings for Communications Service Provider (CSP) customers. Furthermore, by combining UST's domain expertise in other key verticals with Mobilecomm's wireless engineering expertise, UST can bring industry-curated 5G (Private Cellular) use cases, providing new monetization opportunities to CSPs. Adding these capabilities to UST's already strong telecommunications division positions the company to deepen existing client relationships while expanding its global client base.

Read the full press release here.



