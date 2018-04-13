& cplSiteName &

US Govt. Bans Domestic Component Sales to ZTE

Dan Jones
4/16/2018
50%
50%

The US government has banned domestic tech companies from selling components for seven years in a move that will affect chipmakers like Qualcomm, as well as US optical companies such as Finisar.

On March 31, 2017, ZTE was taken off a government export ban list after paying an $892 million fine. The company had been accused of selling communications equipment to Iran and North Korea. (See China's ZTE Comes Off US Trade Blacklist.)

Now, however, the US Commerce Department has slapped the Chinese firm with a seven-year "suspended denial of export privileges" from US companies, after the department said that company made -- and continued to make -- "false statements" during its reprieve and probation. (See ZTE Bounces Back in Q1 After US Trade Fine.)

"ZTE misled the Department of Commerce," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement. "Instead of reprimanding ZTE staff and senior management, ZTE rewarded them. This egregious behavior cannot be ignored."

Is data center infrastructure ready for mobile edge computing, enterprise cloud, IoT, big data and 5G? Learn more about telco data center trends -- join us in Austin at the fifth-annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers!

ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763) has around a 3% market share for smartphones -- shipping around 10.6 million units a quarter -- according to IHS Inc. , it uses chips from Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) among others.

ZTE's US optical suppliers -- such as Acacia, Oclaro and Finisar -- will also be hit by the news. Acacia shares are down 34.34% on the ban at $26.35.

The latest US move comes as it appears that the government is trying to shut Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd and ZTE out of the US market as much as is possible. The government has long frowned upon the use of Chinese networking equipment manufacturing. Recently, it appears to also be pressuring major operators and retailers out of selling Huawei smartphones in the US.

Related posts:

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Millimeter Wave 5G: The Usain Bolt of Wireless?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/12/2018
Australia's Optus on Back Foot After 'Anglo Saxon' Job Ad
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 4/13/2018
AT&T 5G Tests Go Gaga for Gigabit
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/11/2018
8 Things We Didn't Know About Telecom Automation Until Last Week
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 4/10/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives