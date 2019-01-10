& cplSiteName &

US Government Shutdown Affects Some CES Programming

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/5/2019
Arlington, VA – The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

“Because of the government shutdown, some of our scheduled government speakers at CES 2019 have alerted us that they must cancel their travel to the show. As a result, some of our scheduled CES 2019 programming and speakers will change. We urge attendees who planned to hear US federal government speakers to check the sessions on the website to ensure those individuals are still speaking. Our Speakers Directory can be found here. This page will be updated regularly.”

Consumer Technology Association

