Transforming Telco Infrastructure to Capitalize on 5G & Edge Computing

1/9/2020
Adrian Brown, principal analyst at Heavy Reading, sits down with Kevin Shatzkamer, VP & GM, Service Provider Strategy and Solutions at Dell Technologies, to discuss the challenges telco operators face in transforming their infrastructure to take advantage of edge computing, the role hyperscale cloud providers will play, and how systems will be architected in future take advantage of this new opportunity.
