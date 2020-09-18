TPG wraps deal for EnTouch Systems

PRINCETON, N.J. – RCN, Grande and Wave, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across the U.S., today finalized its previously announced acquisition of EnTouch Systems, Inc. (EnTouch). The agreement adds residential and business services in Houston, TX to the organization's joint service portfolio, as well as approximately 22,000 customers to its coverage area in Texas. This closely follows another September announcement that RCN, Grande and Wave surpassed the milestone of serving more than one million customers nationwide.

EnTouch is one of the fastest-growing providers of high-speed internet, video, voice and home security services in the greater Houston area. This new addition expands the organization's existing Texas presence established with Grande Communications, servicing both residential and business customers in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Waco, Temple, San Marcos and Midland/Odessa.

In 2017, TPG Capital, the global private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, acquired RCN and Grande Communications. In 2018, the organization finalized its acquisition of Wave Broadband, creating the sixth largest cable provider in the U.S. Now a nationwide broadband service platform managed by Patriot Media Consulting, the joint organization provides industry-leading high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States.

Read the full announcement here.

TPG

EnTouch Systems