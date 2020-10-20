Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Top OTT platforms bottlenecking the streaming market – AT&T CEO

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/20/2020
Comment (0)

Streaming platforms operated by market leaders such as Roku and Amazon wield too much power over content distribution as viewers continue to migrate to OTT, AT&T CEO John Stankey claimed Monday at The Wall Street Journal's annual Tech Live event.

Much of Stankey's frustration stems from the May 27 national launch of HBO Max, which has struggled to lock in critical distribution on Roku players and integrated Roku TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices that represent the bulk of the retail streaming platform market.

HBO Max currently is not supported on Roku and Fire TV devices, but is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, Android TV, via Chromecast adapters, web browsers, Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and Samsung smart TVs (2016 or later models).
HBO Max currently is not supported on Roku and Fire TV devices, but is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, Android TV, via Chromecast adapters, web browsers, Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and Samsung smart TVs (2016 or later models).

While HBO Max currently is not offered on those platforms, Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, notched a deal with Roku last month following weeks of heated negotiations that, according to industry sources, bogged down over an ad-related standoff. Another high profile tiff earlier this year, a temporary impasse between Fox and Roku, almost curtailed the streaming options for Super Bowl LIV before a deal was hammered out at the last minute.

HBO Max is currently offered as a premium, ad-free service as a standalone OTT offering or through distribution pacts with several US pay-TV providers. HBO Max is expected to add a less expensive, ad-supported tier sometime in 2021.

The new gatekeepers

Stankey argued that streaming platforms, rather than ISPs, have emerged as the content gatekeepers as they acquire more and more control and influence over the market as premium content continues to shift to direct-to-consumer, Internet distribution.

"Where the bottlenecks are sometimes occurring are in these commercial agreements" with streaming platforms, Stankey said. "We should ask ourselves – is that friction somebody really feeling their oats and maybe having market power above and beyond what's reasonable for innovation?"

This shift in the marketplace is also taking place amid the decline of the traditional pay-TV business and decisions by major studios to amplify their focus and resources on streaming. While HBO Max is now a centerpiece for AT&T's WarnerMedia group, two other media giants – The Walt Disney Company and ViacomCBS – have reorganized and reshuffled to emphasize their respective direct-to-consumer strategies.

An initial focus of HBO Max is to convert existing HBO subs to the new service. HBO Max had about 4.1 million subs by the end of Q2 2020, with only a fraction coming in as standalone subs. So the lack of access to Roku and Fire TV subs certainly isn't helping HBO Max to grow the direct-to-consumer portion of its base. AT&T reports Q3 results on Thursday, October 22.

Despite that, HBO Max is "ahead on subscriber counts," according to Stankey. "We have done exactly what we said we were going to do." WarnerMedia has set a goal for HBO Max to have 75 million to 90 million subs worldwide, including 50 million in the US, by 2025.

Stankey didn't comment on rumors that AT&T is looking to unload its struggling DirecTV assets or its Xandr advanced ad unit. The New York Post reported last week that the US Department of Justice has put the kibosh on a potential merger of DirecTV and Dish Network, at least until 5G services are expanded more broadly into rural markets.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Cable-Tec Expo: 10G-compatible network delivers holographic stream

Show demo provides a glimpse of how emerging bandwidth-eating apps will take advantage of the multi-gig network.

Quibi exploring possible sale – report

The struggling short-form premium streaming service is pursuing strategic options, says The Wall Street Journal.

CBS All Access to be rechristened Paramount+

ViacomCBS reasons that the Paramount brand has higher recognition worldwide amid plans to take the OTT service international, but the Twitterverse still had fun mocking the decision.

AT&T exploring sale of its Xandr advanced ad unit – report

Interest in selling the ad-tech specialist could be another clear signal that AT&T is also exploring a plan to sell off its struggling DirecTV satellite TV unit.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE