Sigma Unveils New Customers & 'Next Done Now' at TM Forum Digital Transformation World

Tim Spencer, CEO of Sigma Systems, sits down with Light Reading at TM Forum Digital Transformation World 2018 to discuss its newest customer, Telekomsel of Indonesia, and give the company new branding. Telkomsel provides mobile communication services to over 190 million consumer subscribers and Sigma Catalog is being implemented to provide a key part of the foundation for Telkomsel's new digital core architecture that will create, sell and deliver new digital services to the dynamic Indonesian market. Sigma also introduced the industry at TM Forum DTW to its new brand, encapsulated in the tag line 'Next Done Now.' As Spencer explains, Sigma's mission is to help service providers focus on product innovation so they become more agile to get their next business models in place now to be able to monetize the next wave of living digital services.