Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

The verdict from afar on MWC 2021

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 7/2/2021
Comment (0)

The monster stands are being disaggregated, the outdoor seating areas scrubbed clean of spilt patatas bravas and COVID-19 particles, Jon Bon Jovi has stowed his guitar for the next event and hungover attendees – on their return flights home – are trying not to projectile-vomit last night's dinner over the headrest in front. Another Mobile World Congress (MWC) has abruptly ended, and Barcelona is going telecom tradeshow cold turkey until February next year, when it will overdose on all things 5G-related yet again.

For obvious reasons, this was not the mobile assault on Catalonia that normally happens at the start of the year but one of those subdued parties where most of the invitees are no-shows and all the excitement is confined to one room of the house. As possibly the first major industry tradeshow to run since the start of the pandemic, it tested the feasibility of holding a major international event over several days amid a health crisis. So how did it do?

Ideally, an assessment would be written by someone who attended the show in person. Unfortunately, Light Reading and sister publication Telecoms.com were unable to send editors this year, largely on account of UK government travel restrictions (boo, Boris Johnson). Mugs of English breakfast tea and streamed conference presentations had to substitute for that hurried trot between halls for the next face-to-face meeting.

Where Ericsson would normally exhibit was Cloud City.
Where Ericsson would normally exhibit was Cloud City.

From afar, the first thing to say is that the GSM Association (GSMA), MWC's organizer, deserves credit for putting on any kind of event in these trying conditions and after so many of its main exhibitors had withdrawn. Criticism that it was being irresponsible by hosting a potential "superspreader" event was ridiculous, frankly. Like the flu, COVID-19 has moved in for good. It will continue to mutate, and the world must either live with it, tolerating a new health risk, or bear the consequences of permanent restrictions. The rigorous but efficient system of health checks, noted by one attendee, shows the GSMA did as much as possible to minimize risk.

It's all in the numbers

Visitor numbers were massively down, though. In a normal year, MWC easily attracts more than 100,000 visitors. Amid coronavirus, it was hoping that at least 30,000 would still make the trip. But video footage seen by Light Reading showed an eerily quiet Hall 2 at midday on Tuesday when it would typically be jammed with people. The best estimates two attendees could provide were that between 5,000 and 10,000 visitors were there in person.

Estimating close-up is tricky, however. Asked to share data on visitor numbers, the GSMA provided the following statement: "As this year's event is hybrid format, we are combining data on attendance and engagement from multiple sources. Ensuring the validation and accuracy of this data is extremely important to the GSMA and we will provide details on the event early next week."

Attendance over the years
Source: GSMA, Light Reading
Source: GSMA, Light Reading

That suggests the GSMA may try to combine physical and virtual attendee numbers when it publishes data, obfuscating the truth about physical attendance. Any such ploy would suggest those attendee estimates of fewer than 10,000 visitors are close to the mark. A very low figure could have financial repercussions for the GSMA, which counts MWC Barcelona as its biggest source of income.

It would also send out the message that people are still not ready to travel, for whatever reason. Like this publication, many would have been hindered by government restrictions. Others, still waiting to be vaccinated, might have been worried about the health risks. Some did not want the hassle of mandatory checks and tests. And thousands would have reckoned that travel to an event featuring so few major exhibitors was simply not worth the effort and cost.

The main concern for the GSMA is the possibility that big exhibitors have had a permanent loss of appetite for monster shows. Despite the cancellation of MWC last year, Ericsson had one of its best years in recent memory, with sales rising 5% on a like-for-like basis and net profit up nearly tenfold. Company bosses and shareholders might decide they do not need MWC to land deals.

Dearth of news

In the absence of exhibitors, MWC had to fall back on its conference program and hope for some attention-grabbing announcements by service providers and vendors alike. Unfortunately, there was a dearth of important news from the show. Deutsche Telekom and Orange had interesting things to say about open RAN and automation, but they held their briefings outside MWC's physical and virtual venues. A splurge of Vodafone announcements preceded MWC, as did updates by Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia. Telefónica seemed to forego its usual press conference altogether.

To compound all this, the overarching theme at a show denuded of visitors was of an industry that has succumbed to the public cloud and remains devoid of big ideas. Telco bosses took to the stage for their traditional rant about European regulators. AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud muscled into the sector, promising innovation and cost savings for their debt-ridden clients. The most exciting thing to happen at MWC was a video interview with someone from outside the industry – Elon Musk, one of the big-tech billionaires that telecom people seem to both idolize and fear. But you did not have to be in Barcelona to watch it.

The production was slick, the show appeared to be as supremely well organized and managed as always, and there was some positively gushing online commentary by attendees heartened just to have seen a foreign land after months of domestic confinement. Some travelers appeared overcome with emotion. Perhaps they were relieved to find Europe still exists and has not become a wasteland roamed by cannibalistic COVID-19 survivors. Or maybe it was just the Bon Jovi concert.

After the flak the GSMA took in 2020 when it resisted canceling MWC until the eleventh hour, there will be a lot more sympathy for its efforts this year. But the real indicator of its prospects will come in February 2022.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Britain's got open RAN talent, hopes clueless govt.

A government with protectionist instincts seems to think open RAN could restore a local supply chain for 5G equipment.

AT&T has locked itself into a risky affair with Microsoft

Extricating itself from a single-supplier deal to run its core network in the public cloud could be a challenge if the relationship turns sour.

Telecom outsources big ideas to Elon Musk at MWC

An appearance by the man behind Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink is the most exciting thing to happen at this year's show.

Cloud envy and virtue-signaling color desperate MWC

Europe's telecom sector attempts to show it is a good corporate citizen while having its usual moan about the unfair regulation of big tech.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE