The Telecoms.com Podcast: swapping out equipment, Open RAN and Softbank

The Telecoms.com Podcast: swapping out equipment, Open RAN and Softbank7/14/2020
Aaand they're back! Four months and 15 pods since the last in-person recording, the team is finally reunited together in the studio. They start by exploring claims about how much it costs to swap out telecoms equipment, move on to the latest deployments around the Open RAN movement and conclude with a review of Softbank's performance as a venture capitalist.
