The Telecoms.com Podcast: CES, Huawei & Farmers

1/14/2020
The core podding crew returns after a scandalous month of inactivity, refreshed after festive jaunts around southern Britain. They start by looking at the telecoms news from CES, move on to the latest developments regarding the political football that is Huawei and conclude with an obscure dispute between telcos and Northern Irish farmers.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

