& cplSiteName &
Video

The Race Towards the Shannon Limit & Future of Optical Networking

12/17/2019
Heavy Reading's Sterling Perrin and ADVA's Stephan Rettenberger discuss the role of open optical networking solutions and the importance of precise synchronization in 5G networks.
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
March 30 - April 3, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 12-13, 2020, Radisson Blu, Nairobi, Kenya
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows