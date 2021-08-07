Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era

Guest Perspectives Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL 7/8/2021
Comment (0)

The future of digital networking requires continual capacity augments and evolution to meet ever-increasing demands. This past year highlighted this need and urgency as the world was forced into immediate full-time remote work and school, leading to an unprecedented dependency on online platforms. With 5G making waves in almost half of the world and emerging technologies becoming mainstream, operators will continue to see increased demands on the network.

Open networks are the answer to ever-increasing bandwidth needs

The industry needs to focus on a move towards an open radio access network (open RAN) to support the growing needs of customers who will always want more. In particular, we need to support brownfield deployments for operators, moving towards flexible adaption to this new technology. Open networks have all that it takes to save the day for service providers with legacy networks that are struggling to manage increased demands. These vendor-agnostic networks will significantly reduce time-to-market for new digital services and set the ball rolling for edge computing.

Open networking is finding more relevance

This move to open wireless networks, building open, interoperable and intelligent RANs, as opposed to proprietary infrastructure, is where the industry needs to move, helping telcos build the next generation of digital networks. Operators and equipment manufacturers are adopting oen RAN technology worldwide to reduce infrastructure deployment costs and lower the barrier to entry for new product innovation. The shift to open RAN provides more flexibility for choosing a vendor ecosystem. This allows for more innovative opportunities, supply chain diversity and cost efficiencies. According to studies, open RAN solutions can help telecom operators and ISPs reduce capex by 40%–50% and operating expenses by 30%–40% relative to a traditional cellular setup. World over, we see top operators starting their open RAN journey and committing to investments and implementation timelines.

Source: TIP
Source: TIP

5G beckons open networks as well

The expanding deployment of 5G in the enterprise space and the use cases required for different industry verticals is a big opportunity for open RAN systems. With concerted efforts on the open RAN side, STL is working on removing the barriers to its adoption by solving for size, cost, power, operability or ability to deploy – key areas that are important and matter to service providers.

In the past, Wi-Fi networks were much faster and easier to install. However, advances in technology have narrowed the gap in speed. By being early adopters of open RAN, we are leveraging the merchant silicon, SDN and open networking ecosystems as we build carrier-grade solutions. This is a more cloud-native approach.

The governments and regulators also have a pivotal role in forming a conducive 5G ecosystem in a country. Together, they must work as an orchestrator among different stakeholders and as a fundamental enabler for the mass adoption of 5G. They must take important calls on the availability and pricing of spectrum and seek opportunities to encourage free-market dynamics to drive adoption by domestic firms and in the wider public interest.

The future is 'open' for the world

The digital networking space is at an inflection point where open technologies and software-driven infrastructures are becoming increasingly relevant. Open RAN has the ability to attract a wider variety of suppliers to deliver systems and move networks onto a cloud path from a captive supplier ecosystem. Telcos can also deploy both traditional and cloud-based architectures, as they seek to replace monolithic telecom gear with networking components they can mix and match to make their networks more cost-effective. A new phase of open and automated fiber and radio access networking has begun; there is new-found acceptance and the industry has sprung into action. The past year saw many significant players devising open, disaggregated networking solutions to keep up the new way of building radio networks; the next big step will be "at-scale" implementation.

— Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband

Broadband usage today is completely asymmetrical, making symmetrical requirements misguided.

Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation?

Service providers need to both bend to the technology realities of the moment, while continuing the march towards a longer-term vision, writes A10's Terry Young.

DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends

The Miramar competition provides a look into the breakthrough wireless technologies that the DoD investments have already produced.

Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world

Performance on the Internet middle mile, once the network service provider's problem in the MPLS network, is now a concern for the enterprise, writes TeleGeography's Greg Bryan.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE