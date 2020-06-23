Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldSecuring Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

What went wrong at Edge Gravity?

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/23/2020
Comment (0)

Ericsson confirmed that it is shutting down Edge Gravity, an internal "accelerator unit" focused on building and launching a global edge cloud network in partnership with a bevy of telcos, cable operators, content delivery networks and data center operators.

Ericsson started to spread the word to partners, customers and employees that Edge Gravity, an underperforming piece of its Business Area Technologies and New Businesses (BTEB) group, "will close its operation over time," TelecomTV reported earlier this month, noting that some executives tied to Edge Gravity have already reached out to other edge companies or have already left Ericsson.

The process of scrubbing Edge Gravity out of existence is already underway, as its individual website presence and its Twitter and LinkedIn accounts all appear to be gone.

According to Ericsson, Edge Gravity, a unit born out of its Unified Delivery Network initiative, "struggled to meet key milestones, and its performance has not met expectations to scale the business to the next stage."

While Edge Gravity did not live up to Ericsson's expectations, the reasons for its failure run deeper than that, people familiar with the initiative said.

Edge Gravity, a unit that at one point employed more than 225 people, suffered from a systematic "innovator's dilemma" that tends to surface at Ericsson and other large, established companies and can creep into critical areas such as leadership, governance and process as they pursue new markets, technologies and operation models, a person familiar with the edge computing unit said.

"Ericsson is a great investor when it comes to having the dollars," but isn't always willing to stick with those projects for the long term, the person said, noting that a key focus of Edge Gravity was to prop up its core customer base of service providers and possibly spin itself out.

"At the end of the day, it was really a financial decision," a source said, noting that Edge Gravity simply was not driving the return on investment hoped for, causing Ericsson to ultimately pull the plug.

Sources familiar with Edge Gravity's rise and fall say the issues with the ultimate direction of the edge computing unit can be traced back to the departure of the unit's former CEO, Marcus Bergström, who left Edge Gravity in early 2019 to become CEO of Sweden-based Vionlabs.

Bergström's exit left a leadership vacuum at Edge Gravity at a critical time before former Verizon exec Kyle Okamoto was named CEO of the unit in mid-2019. Okamoto was a good choice for the job, the sources said. But they noted that he walked into an already-tenuous situation that had been percolating in the months following the Bergström's departure, making it difficult for Edge Gravity to rapidly implement the kinds of changes needed to succeed in the long haul.

Although Edge Gravity was created under the auspices of an internal startup with a large degree of independence, the idea behind that autonomy and agility didn't always shine through as things tended to regress back to the way Ericsson likes to do things.

"Ericsson was a little overbearing at times," even when Bergström was still running Edge Gravity, a source said.

People familiar with Edge Gravity said product focus and competition in the edge computing sector weren't the biggest issues it faced, but contributed to its problems nonetheless.

On the product side, Edge Gravity, they said, needed to invest more heavily in self-service technologies, orchestration and other critical baseline tools.

Edge Gravity also had to deal with a broad set of companies large and small that were tackling the market in various ways, inducing webscalers like AWS, Microsoft and Google, and other players such as Packet (now part of Equinix), Stackpath, EdgeConneX, VaporIO, MobiledgeX and Mutable, a company that bills itself as an Airbnb for infrastructure.

Before calling it a day, Edge Gravity did make some significant headway in forming partnerships with dozens of content delivery network and service provider partners around the world, including Equinix, Limelight, Rogers Communications, KDDI, Hargray Communications, Mytel, Telenor, US Cellular, Veon, Optus, Taiwan Mobile, Telstra Corp., Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, SingTel, Telefónica, NTT DoCoMo, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, Mobiphone and Telkom Indonesia.

About a year ago, Edge Gravity was putting some initial focus on low-latency apps and services, including online gaming. It was also looking to expand into arenas such as smart cities and industrial IoT and how it could support the edge computing needs of 5G.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE