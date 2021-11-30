"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

What cable wants from the edge

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 11/30/2021
Comment (0)

As noted in the first two parts of this series, few things are hotter in today's tech world than edge computing. Companies of all types are seeking to bring powerful Internet functionality as close as possible to users at the edge of their service delivery networks. That's not surprising, because edge computing offers huge potential to transform the entire underlying structure of the Internet – from massive, centralized data centers to a highly distributed storage and computing ecosystem.

Edge computing seeks to achieve this by placing the huge processing power of computers and the Internet right where the decisions need to be made in real time or near-real time. The technology aims to bring intelligence all the way to the devices at the network edge almost instantly, rather than spend precious milliseconds on round trips to the cloud or a data center.

As a result, the cable and broadband industry is exploring edge compute's potential as it looks to develop and deliver such next-gen, low-latency connectivity services as augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), cloud gaming, holographic video, light-field displays, smart homes, 5G mobile, autonomous vehicles and others.

To learn more, Heavy Reading recently teamed up with four leading tech vendors to conduct a comprehensive study of cable operators' edge computing views, plans and strategies. In this series of sponsored blog posts, we present the results of that study, discuss the implications and share conclusions about cable's edge computing efforts.

Driving factors to implement edge cloud solutions

Among other things, the Heavy Reading study delved into the edge cloud strategies of cable operators and other wireline service providers. This section started off by examining the driving factors for operators to implement edge cloud solutions for broadband service delivery.

Factors such as flexibility and resiliency emerged as the biggest driving factors. But other factors, such as latency improvements, scalability and opex reduction, also proved to be critical.

Specifically, nearly two-thirds (64%) of survey participants checked off flexibility as a driving factor, making that the top choice. Resiliency came in a strong second, logging 51%. Close behind were latency improvements, scalability and opex reduction, all of which clocked in between 46% and 49%. Security lagged well behind at 17%, as can be seen in the chart below.

Based on these results, there are numerous major drivers pushing network operators to embrace edge cloud solutions for delivering broadband service. However, flexibility looks to be the dominant driving factor.

Driving factors to implement edge cloud solutions

Implementation timing

Another survey section focused on the edge computing approaches of network operators. The survey kicked off this focus by asking providers when they plan to implement a consolidated virtualized access network and begin the move to a multi-access edge cloud ecosystem. While just 11% of survey participants said their company plans to do so this year (2021), slightly more than one-half (52%) intend to do that next year (2022). Further, another 28% plan to start making the shift in 2023, as shown in the chart below.

As a result, a whopping 91% of respondents expect their company to begin implementing a consolidated virtualized access network and advancing to a multi-access edge cloud architecture over the next two and a half years. If the industry actually achieves that pace, it will constitute a remarkably quick transition to a complex next-gen technology like edge computing.

These results also indicate that most operators are either ready, or nearly ready, to converge their core network and make the move to a multi-access edge computing (MEC) architecture. That shift will require them to maximize the use of their hardware resources to support their new array of software-based network functions.

Implementation timing

Most interesting applications

Moving on to how service providers will use the edge cloud, the survey asked participants to choose the most interesting applications for a deep edge cloud solution. Respondents could select up to two applications.

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) easily led the pack, with more than three-quarters (77%) of survey participants picking it as a key application. Virtualized PON (vPON) made the grade as well, generating support from 53% of respondents.

No other edge application came close to matching those two. Of the remaining choices, virtualized CMTS (vCMTS) scored the highest, garnering votes from 32% of respondents.

Most interesting applications

Deployment plans for platform

In the overall strategy section, the survey tackled how service providers plan to deploy their edge compute/RMD/FMA (Remote MAC-PHY/Flexible MAC Architecture) platforms. Although the results were somewhat mixed, most operators intend to leverage DOCSIS technology as an option in their edge compute rollouts.

Specifically, nearly three-fifths (57%) of respondents said their company plans to use fully DOCSIS 4.0-compliant embedded edge devices. Plus, with multiple answers permitted, more than two-fifths (41%) indicated they intend to use DOCSIS 3.1 remote PHY devices (RPDs) with compute board for vCore. Thus, both the current version and next-gen versions of DOCSIS figure heavily in operators' edge compute plans, as can be seen in the chart below.

At the same time, many operators are also looking at using hardened edge servers providing RMD/vCore functionality to multiple RPDs. This indicates that providers are exploring multiple ways to deploy their edge compute platforms.

What these results also show is that operators are seeking ways to relieve the pressure on their hub sites by easing the space and power constraints on them. In addition, the results indicate that providers plan to keep at least some of their DOCSIS services in their hubs.

Deployment plans for platform

More key results will be shared in our last blog in this series later this week or early next week. For a free copy of the Heavy Reading white paper detailing all the study results, please click here to register.

This blog is sponsored by Harmomic.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Driving Change With 400G Coherent Pluggable Optics

Heavy Reading survey data suggests that coherent pluggable optics are relevant in a wide range of use cases and will create a healthy and competitive ecosystem for a new era in transport networking.

How cable views the edge

In this second segment of a four-part series, we look at more key results from a new Heavy Reading study about the cable industry's edge computing views and approach.

How cable aims to leverage the edge

In this first segment of a new four-part series, we look at some key results from a new Heavy Reading study about the cable industry's edge computing strategy and efforts.

Taking stock of number portability

Heavy Reading survey data indicates that number portability has been deployed at scale and is meeting or exceeding performance expectations, but business model complexity is having an impact within Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE