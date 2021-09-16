Vuzix touts smart glasses with Verizon's BlueJeans

ROCHESTER, NY – Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that BlueJeans by Verizon is currently piloting an industry-first approach for boosting service delivery, reliability, and quality by tapping into the benefits of Verizon's 5G network and the power of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), expanding the potential use cases and overall performance of BlueJeans running on Vuzix Smart Glasses.

By deploying BlueJeans at the edge, networks are able to execute more of the compute-intensive workloads, freeing the mobile endpoint to deliver a truly unique video conferencing experience without being weighed down by traditionally burdensome processing tasks such as virtual backgrounds and immersive presentation.

BlueJeans was specifically engineered by Verizon to optimize the user experience on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses for everyone from the back-office and field technicians to remote workers. These industry-leading Vuzix Smart Glasses are backed by an 8-core processor, 4K capable phase-detect auto-focus camera, voice-activation, noise cancelling microphones, an extended battery life and variety of wearable mounting options suitable for almost any enterprise environment.

BlueJeans is available free for download and use from the Vuzix App Store. With an active BlueJeans license, users can easily bring their frame of view into any BlueJeans Meeting to help facilitate productivity. Simplifying the remote experience further, QR-enabled meeting join codes free up time from having to manually punch in meeting IDs to enter a meeting. Opening up the BlueJeans mobile app on your mobile device while wearing the Vuzix Smart Glasses allows users to seamlessly scan the QR code to start or join a BlueJeans Meeting.

"5G and edge compute are important elements to ultimately deliver low latency and optimal performance of powerful smart glasses-based applications to enterprise customers. The availably of BlueJeans on Vuzix Smart Glasses for Verizon business customers in combination with Verizon's ultra-wideband 5G network can help deliver critical information hands-free to assist frontline workers across multiple market verticals," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

