The Edge

Vodafone inks deployment deal with Cisco and Qwilt

News Wire Feed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Qwilt and Cisco announced that they will deploy their content delivery network (CDN) solution to Vodafone, increasing the quality and capacity of Vodafone's streaming delivery to its mobile and fixed broadband customers across Europe and Africa.

Vodafone will embed the solution at the edge of its networks, closer to customers, so that they can receive highly responsive and quality streaming services. This model will allow Vodafone to expand the solution and business opportunities to other content and application owners, and they in turn gain higher quality access to the millions of customers using Vodafone's fast and reliable networks.

Following a successful trial in Italy, Vodafone will initially start deploying the service in seven countries across Europe and Africa. The roll-out of services will progressively ramp up as Qwilt and Cisco work with additional service providers worldwide in a move to create the world's largest federated CDN. This will be supported by a global, consistent edge cloud footprint that benefits content publishers, service providers and customers.

The solution, comprised of Qwilt's Open Edge platform and Cisco's Edge technology, provides Quality-as-a-Service content delivery by pushing content caching and delivery far out to the embedded edge of the network. Content publishers can get started quickly and use the joint solution to deliver content closer to users, significantly improving the viewing quality.

Today, over 150 service providers have partnered with Qwilt to enable the open edge in their networks, serving over one billion unique subscribers globally. They include Verizon in North America; BT in the UK; TIM Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America; Airtel in India; J:COM in Asia-Pacific; Telefónica and Vodafone in EMEA; and Vodafone in Africa.

Read the full press release here.

Vodafone

