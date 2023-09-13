VMware's Sanjay Uppal – Automate to avoid edge mismanagement





LAS VEGAS – VMware Explore – Sanjay Uppal, SVP and GM of service provider & edge business for VMware, joins the podcast to discuss how the company's customers are deploying secure access service edge (SASE) and software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN). He explains how VMware is automating enterprise cloud workload management at the edge of the network and why the company is focusing on private mobile networks.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover:

VMware's Edge Cloud Orchestrator can be used to manage enterprise cloud workloads (01:04)

How VMware's customers are deploying SASE (03:08)

Using SASE and SD-WAN to secure enterprise applications accessed via the home network (06:04)

VMware's private mobile network service launch with Betacom (09:07)

Overview of VMware Explore event (10:25)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading