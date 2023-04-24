VMware, Wallaroo.AI team up on telco edge solution

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif. – Wallaroo.AI, the leader in operationalizing machine learning to ROI in the cloud, in decentralized networks, and at the edge, and VMware, which enables organizations to build, run, manage, connect and protect edge-native applications with VMware Edge Compute Stack, today announced a strategic agreement to provide the first unified edge ML/artificial intelligence (AI) deployment and operations platform specifically tailored for the unique needs of global communications service providers (CSPs).

With the advent of 5G, CSPs have new ways of monetizing their networks through industrial IoT and private networks. But supporting these dynamic, resilient and decentralized networks at scale requires ML at the edge, which comes with several unique challenges around deployment and management.

The VMware/Wallaroo.AI solution will mitigate these challenges and help CSPs drive more value from their AI projects for themselves and their customers. It will enable easy deployment, efficient inferencing and continuous optimization of ML models to 5G edge locations and distributed networks. It will also provide a unified operations center to observe, manage and scale the many edge deployments telcos typically need all from one place.

The solution will enable:

Easy deployment of models trained in one environment to many edge endpoints

Easier testing and continuous optimization of live model accuracy

Automated observability and drift detection

The ability to serve full-fidelity models even in resource constrained edge environments

Integration with common ML development environments (such as Databricks) and major Cloud platforms (such as Azure).

Wallaroo.AI

VMware