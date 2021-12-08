Videon names Tricia Iboshi as CEO

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., and SEATTLE – Videon, a leader in edge computing for video, announces the appointment of Tricia Iboshi, previously Chief Operating Officer at Videon, as Chief Executive Officer and the addition of several senior marketing, operations, and sales leadership hires to its rapidly growing team. Todd Erdley remains the Founder, President, and Chairman.

Videon recently completed its $7.3 million Series A funding round and has assembled a senior team with deep experience leading many of the most well-recognized brands across the video technology market. The new appointments will help accelerate global uptake of the company's unique video compute platform. Videon technology brings cloud functions to the point that video is created, boosting the reliability and quality of streaming while reducing costs and latency. It already powers live streaming for sports, news, emergency services, and houses of worship across more than 19 countries.

Tricia Iboshi is appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Tricia brings over 20 years of experience in developing and managing cross-functional teams to drive exponential growth. She has a proven track record in achieving key strategic business objectives for companies including Blackarrow, Make.TV, and LTN Global. Tricia will be driving Videon in its next phase of growth.

Ken Ruck joins as VP of Commercial Operations & Sales. Ken has led several successful start-ups including Linus ASX: LNU, Flash Networks, Oberon Media, and Hemisphere Interactive. He has also spearheaded emerging divisions of major media companies such as Viacom, Turner, Virgin, and Kodak. Before joining Videon, Ken served as the Principle of Product for Amazon Live, launching the company's shoppable and AI-enabled live video platform and building it to $500 million in annual revenues. Ken will lead Videon's sales and sales operations.

Chance Mason joins as VP of Strategic Accounts. Chance has a successful track record in building and delivering game-changing sales and marketing strategies for industry players like Piksel, Qumu, and Haivision. Chance will drive key strategic accounts and partnerships for Videon.

Richard Carreon joins as Senior Director, Marketing. Richard brings his deep experience in driving adoption for new category creations, creating performance marketing campaigns, and corporate marketing for ad tech, martech, and video platforms. Richard will lead Videon's global marketing and communications, driving new product adoption and customer growth.

Tucker Snedeker joins as Senior Sales Executive. Tucker is a seasoned revenue development and channel sales professional with a track record in starting and growing new businesses at both emerging growth companies and established enterprises, including Brightcove, TV Guide, Adobe, and AirCastLive. He brings his experience in OTT video delivery and architecture, streaming video services, and cloud video platforms. Tucker will play a key role in driving new sales and supporting the global Videon channel.

"After completing the funding, I realized I needed to take a step back and recharge my batteries," said Rob Green, former CEO at Videon. "I fully support and believe in the management team and the direction of the company."

