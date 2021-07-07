Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Verizon's Vestberg still on the hunt for content

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/7/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon's CEO is in the tiny resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho, this week, apparently on the hunt for more content deals.

"I have a lot of people knocking at my door," Verizon's Hans Vestberg told CNBC. "We're talking to a lot of people."

But Vestberg emphasized that Verizon isn't going to be promiscuous. "We will also be very cautious," he said, explaining that Verizon doesn't want to inundate its customers with too many different types of content. "We really need the right type of content, with the right type of partner, with the right type of brand value," Vestberg said.

Working vacations

Vestberg's appearance at Sun Valley is notable considering the annual gathering of America's super rich and ultra-connected is often ground zero for content mega-deals. According to the New York Times, it's where Verizon's 2015 purchase of AOL was cemented, as well as Comcast's blockbuster acquisition of NBCUniversal in 2009.

It's also worth noting that Verizon has been backing away from its content play by selling AOL and Yahoo to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. Meanwhile, Comcast may be doubling down on its own content play via its rumored interest in a tie-up with ViacomCBS or an acquisition of Roku.

Vestberg made it clear he's not necessarily looking for mergers or acquisitions but instead partnerships. Verizon in recent years has very publicly pivoted to content deals it can bundle into its wireless and wireline service plans. So far those deals have stretched from Disney+ to Discovery+ to Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass. Vestberg likely traveled to Sun Valley partly in an attempt to drum up more such partnerships.

He's clearly in the right place. As the New York Times pointed out, luminaries in Sun Valley this year include cable giant John Malone, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Apple's Tim Cook and Mike Bloomberg, among others.

If Vestberg is interested in supplementing Verizon's offerings with digital goodies from other giant content producers, he's in good company.

Don't forget 5G

But in comments to CNBC, Vestberg also argued that Verizon's core business – 5G – is doing just fine on its own, thank you very much. He said that 2021 is a "tipping point" for 5G as the American economy opens up, people venture away from their homes and 5G devices go mainstream.

Mobile traffic on Verizon's network – an indication of how often Americans are out and about – is now "almost back to normal," according to Vestberg.

And he said that Verizon's revenue opportunities in 5G remain undimmed. He said those opportunities stretch from 5G connections for smartphones to 5G-powered edge computing services to fixed wireless access (FWA) services running over 4G and 5G connections.

"All of them are happening, big time, right now," Vestberg said of Verizon's 5G growth opportunities. "We feel really good about our 5G situation."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Cellwize
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE