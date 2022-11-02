Verizon's Frontline team suits up for Super Bowl LVI

Verizon's Frontline team suits up for Super Bowl LVI2/11/2022
Cory Davis, director of public safety operations for Verizon, returns to the podcast while on site at Verizon's network-monitoring command center in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California. Davis and the Verizon Frontline team are gearing up for Super Bowl LVI; the service provider has been preparing for two years for this Super Bowl, investing $119 million in and around SoFi Stadium.
"We look at the [command center] like a football team, we have an offense, defense and special teams," says Davis. "The goal is to keep our network at 100% to the best of our ability and respond very quickly to anything that happens."
Verizon has an on-call team on site working with federal, state and local agencies to boost network capacity if needed.
Davis also provides a tour of Verizon's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) unit, which is a 5G disaster response prototype vehicle. For more on THOR, check out this previous podcast with Davis.
Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:
- Overview of Verizon's network-monitoring command center (00:39)
- Tour of the command center (02:25)
- Monitoring network performance (03:00)
- Verizon's preparations for the Super Bowl (04:27)
- Connectivity challenges at SoFi Stadium (05:36)
- Interactive fan experience and data usage (08:14)
- THOR vehicle tour (09:53)
- Recent THOR deployments (11:55)
