Verizon's Frontline team suits up for Super Bowl LVI





Cory Davis, director of public safety operations for Verizon, returns to the podcast while on site at Verizon's network-monitoring command center in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California. Davis and the Verizon Frontline team are gearing up for Super Bowl LVI; the service provider has been preparing for two years for this Super Bowl, investing $119 million in and around SoFi Stadium.

"We look at the [command center] like a football team, we have an offense, defense and special teams," says Davis. "The goal is to keep our network at 100% to the best of our ability and respond very quickly to anything that happens."

Verizon has an on-call team on site working with federal, state and local agencies to boost network capacity if needed.

Davis also provides a tour of Verizon's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) unit, which is a 5G disaster response prototype vehicle. For more on THOR, check out this previous podcast with Davis.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

Overview of Verizon's network-monitoring command center (00:39)

Tour of the command center (02:25)

Monitoring network performance (03:00)

Verizon's preparations for the Super Bowl (04:27)

Connectivity challenges at SoFi Stadium (05:36)

Interactive fan experience and data usage (08:14)

THOR vehicle tour (09:53)

Recent THOR deployments (11:55)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading