Verizon's AWS edge site goes live in Vegas

NEW YORK – Businesses and developers can now build and deploy applications using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength in eight locations across the US with the launch of Las Vegas today. Verizon and AWS announced their partnership at AWS re:Invent in 2019 and have since launched mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and Washington, DC, with plans to add two additional cities by year end.

Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, allowing innovators to develop applications that require ultra-low latency and responsiveness enabled by 5G. With these capabilities, developers can build and deliver enhanced experiences and serve performance-critical use cases that take advantage of storage and processing power closer to 5G mobile users.

"By leveraging the powerful combination of Verizon 5G Edge and AWS Wavelength, developers can deliver a wide range of transformative, latency-sensitive use cases like automated robotic systems in manufacturing facilities and smart cars and cities," said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. "We already have customers today creating exciting new applications in industries ranging from healthcare to sports and we can't wait to see the next game-changing app that will be built on 5G and MEC."

