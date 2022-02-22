Sign In Register
The Edge

Verizon tests edge computing tech with Bloomberg Media

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/22/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Verizon, Bloomberg Media, Zixi and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are working together to test how 5G and mobile edge computing can transform how global business news is produced, delivered and consumed. Using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, Bloomberg Media will be able to package and deliver live 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) content without the need for satellites, allowing for fast and efficient content delivery.

Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a real-time cloud computing platform, brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network. This, coupled with Zixi’s SDVP and ZEN Master control plane, shows that it is possible to change the way broadcast content is packaged and delivered. This combination of Zixi software minimizes the latency and simplifies the networking required to connect from hosted software services on 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength to the end user’s device while ensuring a high quality broadcast signal is maintained.

Media consumption today has its challenges for content providers. Broadcasters are looking to simplify their distribution workflows being driven by a ubiquitous content economy and consumers who want more live streamed 4K content, with quick start times and minimal buffering. To accomplish this, Bloomberg Media sends UHD video using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength coupled with Zixi’s software to quickly process the video into multiple streams for broadcast across various platforms.

The companies also plan to test streaming Bloomberg TV+ 4K UHD content direct to consumers’ 5G-connected devices, via Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, allowing users to access data rich content on market news and business insights on the go. This will be followed by another trial that will involve near real-time native translation of Bloomberg TV+ content for transcripts, captioning and subtitles distributed globally.

“5G and edge compute have the potential to revolutionize the media and entertainment space and reinvent how global business news is produced and consumed,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “By leveraging Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength and Bloomberg Media’s premium 4K UHD service, we’re testing how we can potentially reimagine the future of media delivery and the viewer experience.”

“Bloomberg Media is committed to continuous innovation and experimentation of technologies to better reach our global audience of business leaders with the insights, information and solutions they need,” said Roman Mackiewicz, Chief Information Officer at Bloomberg Media. “This proof of concept trial combines Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge computing capabilities with Bloomberg TV+ premium 4K UHD content to create a modern streaming news experience with the potential for true industry disruption.”

“It has been fantastic working with Verizon, Bloomberg Media and AWS to deliver pristine 4K UHD quality content over 5G while leveraging edge compute” said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO of Zixi. “Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength and Zixi can potentially transform the M&E industry.”

Launched in August 2020, Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength is currently available in 17 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Learn more information about Verizon 5G Edge and Verizon’s 5G technology.

Verizon

