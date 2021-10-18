Sign In Register
The Edge

Verizon starts selling edge computing with AWS Outposts

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/18/2021
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon's private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is available for enterprise customers in the U.S. Announced earlier this year, Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is a cloud computing platform that brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises. It enables the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics. With Verizon's On Site 5G and private edge platform, enterprises also gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.

"By bringing compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises, we're providing enterprises with the low lag and high bandwidth needed to process information in near real time so they can gain actionable data-driven insights and optimize their operations," said Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO. "Through our partnership with AWS, we are helping customers unlock the true potential of 5G and edge computing which together will enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. We are just scraping the surface of the new experiences that will be enabled by having 5G and edge compute on site."

On Site 5G and 5G Edge with AWS Outposts gives manufacturers the near real-time responsiveness that enables applications like predictive maintenance and robotics for improved productivity and quality. Corning Incorporated, a leading materials science and advanced manufacturing innovator, is using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts and On Site 5G to enhance innovation at one of the world's largest fiber-optic cable plants. Corning and Verizon are currently experimenting with high-speed, high-volume data collection on the factory floor, quality assurance, and on-premises inference using machine learning.

"At Corning, we believe 5G will revolutionize the way people and companies interact with technology, and we're excited to advance these developments in our own plant, where we manufacture the optical cable needed to support the networks," said Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Communications. "Leveraging Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts, we can improve safety, precision and efficiency as we explore the potential of 5G and private mobile edge computing."

Enterprises in many industries can benefit from having a completely dedicated private network and edge compute infrastructure on premises. On Site 5G and 5G Edge with AWS Outposts can enable the ability to connect and manage a broad range of devices at scale and speed while also providing highly secure, near real-time connectivity. This will allow companies to bring new services to market faster than before, customize customer experiences and unlock greater value from data, while meeting low-latency and data residency requirements.

Verizon's work with AWS on edge computing began in August 2020 with the launch of Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a public edge compute platform that embeds AWS compute and storage services within Verizon's public wireless networks. Together, these provide mobile edge computing infrastructure for customers to develop, deploy, and scale ultra-low-latency applications. There are currently 13 Wavelength Zones across the US, with more to come this year.

Verizon

