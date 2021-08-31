Sign In Register
The Edge

Verizon offers private edge computing from Microsoft

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/31/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon today announced the availability of an on-premises, private edge compute solution that builds upon the collaboration formed last year. Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge is a cloud computing platform that brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network at the customer premises providing enterprises with increased efficiencies, higher levels of security, and the low lag and high bandwidth needed for applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning.

With On Site 5G and edge computing, retailers can process information in near real time to gain actionable data-driven insights to increase inventory accuracy and power fast and flexible supply chains. Manufacturers can maximize performance of their assets, optimize their operations to run smoothly, minimize downtime and gain end-to-end visibility across all processes to make faster, smarter decisions. This is all possible by leveraging data analytics made available by applications hosted on the onsite edge computing infrastructure.

Logistics and supply chain solutions company Ice Mobility has used Verizon 5G Edge with Azure Stack Edge to help with computer vision-assisted product packing to improve on site quality assurance. The company is now exploring additional 5G applications that leverage initial computer vision and 5G Edge investments to provide tangible, material automation enhancements, such as near real-time activity-based costing. This solution would allow them to assign overhead and indirect costs to specific customer accounts, pick and pack lines, and warehouse activities to enhance efficiencies and improve competitiveness.

"This announcement aligns with IDC's view that an on-premises, private 5G edge compute deployment model will spur the growth of compelling 4th generation industrial use cases," said Ghassan Abdo, Research VP at IDC. "This partnership is a positive development as it leverages the technology and communications leadership of both companies."

"Our partnership with Microsoft brings 5G Edge to enterprises, dropping latency at the edge, helping critical, performance-impacting applications respond more quickly and efficiently," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. "5G is ushering in next-generation business applications, from core connectivity to real-time edge compute and new applications and solutions that take advantage of AI transforming nearly every industry."

"Business innovation demands powerful technology solutions and central to this is the intersection between the network and edge" said Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president Azure for Operators at Microsoft. "Through our partnership with Verizon, we are providing customers with powerful compute and storage service capabilities at the edge of customers' networks, enabling robust application experiences with increased security."

Verizon

