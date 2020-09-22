Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Verizon launches three new locations with Amazon edge computing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/22/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Starting today, businesses and developers can build and deploy applications with AWS Wavelength at Verizon's 5G Edge in three new locations: Atlanta, New York and Washington, DC. Verizon and AWS launched the mobile edge computing (MEC) platform last month in Boston and the Bay Area and plan to add five more cities by year end.

Mobile edge computing moves the data and processing done by the applications and services we use closer to the end user at the edge of the network. This shortens the roundtrip data needs to travel, reducing lag time, or latency. By moving AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, innovators can develop applications with ultra-low latencies that will support next generation use cases ranging from self-driving cars to autonomous industrial equipment. Customers are already testing their edge solutions in AWS Wavelength zones at the edge of Verizon's 5G network in multiple locations.

Zixi's Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) enables live broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network. The company's currently testing how a major broadcaster's 4K live broadcast feed can be delivered over 5G using AWS Wavelength. The end game is to test how content providers can distribute live streams across broadcast media workflows with super-low latency without the need for satellites.

YBVR is building a next-generation VR video platform and is testing how they can utilize 5G and Wavelength to stream live 8K Ultra HD (UHD) video to sports fans and concert goers, allowing simultaneous users to choose various camera views with ultra-low latency.

CrowdVision is testing how 5G and AWS Wavelength can provide the throughput and low latency needed to help detect pedestrian movements using video or LiDAR and artificial intelligence to provide live data about everything from crowd congestion to traffic flows, queues and wait times in venues like airports and arenas.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network will enable throughput at least 10 times faster than 4G; deliver ultra-low latency; and offer very high bandwidth. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is expected to eventually enable 100 times larger data volumes than 4G; and the ability to connect more than a million devices per kilometer.

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE