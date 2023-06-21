Verizon debuts in-car connectivity services in some BMW models for $20/month
NEW YORK – Verizon Business today announced the launch of Connected Car by Verizon in-car connectivity service for select BMW models in the U.S., offering voice, data, unlimited Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity and additional features for $20 per month. That means BMW drivers and passengers can enjoy infotainment, music, mobile hotspot and more powered by the Verizon network, America's most awarded for network quality, 30 times in a row by J.D. Power.1
Verizon customers can also now enjoy two personalized connectivity features that can be managed through the My BMW app:
- Multi-Vehicle Connect, which allows Verizon customers to access their personalized BMW driver preferences and data plan (settings, voice, Wi-Fi, etc.) in up to three compatible BMW models paired to their plan.
- Number Share - Vehicle, enabled by BMW eSIM, which allows Verizon customers to pair – i.e., share the number of – their phone with their vehicle and then make and receive calls without the phone being in the car.
Read the full press release here.
