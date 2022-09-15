Vecima debuts remote PHY access module for third-party nodes

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced its latest Remote PHY Cable Access module, which includes enhanced support for third-party node platforms. The ERM322 module, part of Vecima's industry-leading Entra Distributed Architecture Access (DAA) platform for Cable Access, extends the useful life of widely deployed, non-Vecima hybrid-fiber coax (HFC) access nodes.

Vecima's ERM322 Remote PHY Device (RPD) is deployable in Vecima's EN8100 Access Node and EN9000 Generic Access Platform (GAP) node. Additionally, the ERM322 is deployable in legacy nodes from Cisco and CommScope, including support for full spectrum DOCSIS 3.1, two-downstream services, and two-upstream service groups. Based on the latest generation of silicon from the world's leading provider of SoCs (System on a Chip) for Remote PHY, the ERM322 will offer significant advantages in density, capacity, and power usage.

With tens of thousands of units deployed around the world, the Cisco GS7000, CommScope OM4100, and CommScope NC4000 offer a base housing and RF amplifier that can be upgraded to DAA by installing next-generation access modules. Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY Devices (RMDs) are available from Vecima to accommodate both flavors of DAA available to Cable Access Service Providers.

Vecima's upgrade path for third-party vendor nodes demonstrates strong CapEx protection, while also offering compelling OpEx savings. With RPD and RMD modules, additional operational controls and monitoring are available when compared with analog transmission modules. This control and visibility reduce the number of truck rolls operators will require to manage the cable access network.

Read the full announcement here.

Vecima Networks