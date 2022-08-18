Vapor IO touts more 'customer ready' edge computing sites

AUSTIN, Texas – Vapor IO, developers of the Kinetic Grid platform, the world's first Open Grid network capable of delivering cloud economics with on-premises performance and security, today announced the availability of its Kinetic Grid in 32 US markets, with live deployments in 6 US markets and 26 additional markets now Customer Ready. By virtue of Vapor IO's just-in-time delivery model, a customer can sign a contract and have a market live in typically fewer than 90 days.

"Vapor IO has a multi-year lead in providing production-grade infrastructure for edge-to-edge computing, and we've been working tirelessly to meet demand and bring the Kinetic Grid to additional markets," said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. "Our Kinetic Grid platform is enabling new use cases with new economics, reducing the time, cost and complexity of our customers' multi-market edge deployments. We're thrilled to announce the availability of the Kinetic Grid in 32 US markets as of today."

Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge architecture and nationwide Kinetic Grid platform delivers next generation Internet and communications capabilities to top US cities by bringing modular data centers, software defined networks and hyperscale backbones to highly-distributed edge locations, such as cell tower sites, public rights-of-way, retail parking lots and fiber intersection points. Serving the world's largest wireless carriers, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking to deliver flexible, highly-distributed Internet and communications infrastructure at the edge of the wired and wireless networks.

Cloud economics unlocks new use cases

Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid is both cloud-neutral and carrier-neutral, meaning it is one of the few locations at the edge where both carriers and clouds can meet on equal terms. Vapor IO's neutral host infrastructure balances out the power dynamic between clouds and carriers, lowers overall costs, and catalyzes new use cases with scalable, nationwide delivery.

Use cases driving demand include:

Private Networks: Providers of private 5G and LTE networks are in a race to establish momentum as competition gets increasingly fierce. Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid lowers the deployment cost and TCO of private networks, while also speeding the delivery and convenience of edge services that utilize those networks.

Near Premises: As enterprises migrate workloads from on-premises to the cloud, they are often slowed by applications that, historically, could only be run on-premises. Because Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid offers on-premises performance and security, it frees enterprises to migrate more of their on-premises workloads into near-premises environments with public or private clouds.

New as-a-Service Applications: Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid is enabling a new class of service providers to deliver novel capabilities to enterprises on a consumption basis. For example, Vapor IO partner Hypersive is using the Kinetic Grid to deliver video management and video security as an on-demand service. By locating the services on the Kinetic Grid infrastructure, enterprises can consume new, scalable services without significant capital investment, and providers can offer these services with compelling economics.

Scalable nationwide deployments with just-in-time delivery

Vapor IO has developed an extremely robust, time-efficient and cost-efficient model for building dozens of markets at scale using a just-in-time delivery model. Taking care of all time-consuming work up front (e.g., sign land leases, pull permits, lay concrete foundations, dig fiber laterals, and more), Vapor IO then deploys the data centers and related critical equipment, making them the first infrastructure company to deploy in this strategic manner.

The 32 available markets are Atlanta, Birmingham, Boston-Worcester, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati/Dayton, Cleveland, Columbus, Connecticut, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Providence, Raleigh, Rochester, San Antonio, Seattle, Syracuse, Tampa, and Washington DC-Baltimore.

