Ubiquity buys EdgePresence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ubiquity, a digital infrastructure investor, announced the acquisition of EdgePresence, a pioneer in the build-to-suit edge data center industry, delivering turnkey, localized and scalable network compute solutions for carriers and data hyperscalers.

EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, efficiently designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security and cooling. Complementing Ubiquity's existing digital infrastructure, EDCs enable far-edge functions, minimizing latency and improving performance for network tenants in a highly secure facility that can be deployed in a matter of weeks.

EdgePresence's founder, Doug Recker, and its current team will be supported by Ubiquity's leadership team, notably Hugh Carspecken, edge industry thought leader, founder, and former CEO, who will lead the Ubiquity Edge business unit. Ubiquity Edge provides initial facilities in desirable high-growth metropolitan areas such as San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Jacksonville, FL, and will be deploying additional sites nationally to meet customer demand. Current tenants include wireless and wired broadband providers as well as fiber transport providers.

Ubiquity is a private digital infrastructure investment platform that develops, acquires and manages critical last-mile communications assets throughout the United States. Ubiquity's diverse digital ecosystem and Infrastructure-as-a-Service business model is enabling a new generation of communications solutions that foster smart, resource-efficient economic growth and development without requiring capital investment from customers, including municipalities. Ubiquity embodies a firm commitment to building high-quality digital assets with a long-term and sustainable approach.

Read the full press release here.



