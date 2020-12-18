TIM to light up open caching in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil – Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha (DA) today announced that they are working with TIM Brazil to bring their new Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution to the Brazilian market with a new technology based on Open Caching. TIM is the first service provider to launch this new business model and Open Caching service in Brazil.

The new CDN solution based on Open Caching will help prepare TIM's network to support increasing data volumes and to improve the streaming experience across its entire network. Open Caching will also drive new revenue, helping TIM to become an active part of the content delivery value chain to end users. The solution will help service providers to reduce content delivery costs by introducing CDN capabilities inside their networks and eliminate deployment costs through the innovative model.

Open Caching, an open architecture developed and endorsed by the Streaming Video Alliance, offers a platform that federates content delivery infrastructure deployed deep inside service provider networks, providing open APIs for content publishers as well as protection and security mechanisms.

It is designed to help service providers quickly deploy an edge CDN footprint, and addresses the needs of global and regional content providers for more capacity, consistency in content delivery and performance assurance.

Digital Alpha, a premier alternative asset manager with an exclusive collaboration agreement with Cisco, is the investing partner and is providing a first-of-its-kind risk and CAPEX-free funding solution to TIM and other major telecom service providers around the world. This partnership combines Qwilt's innovative content delivery platform based on Open Caching with Cisco's edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service to service providers of all sizes around the world. BT recently announced it has implemented the solution in the UK.

