The Notebook Dump: Broadband proliferation, chicanery and hotel soap

The Notebook Dump: Broadband proliferation, chicanery and hotel soap9/16/2022
Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Nicole Ferraro and Jedi Padawan Mike Dano join sentient vanilla latte Phil Harvey for an informal recap of what's happened during the work week ended September 16, 2022.
The stories covered include:
- Sparklight 'persisting' with grant challenge to Conexon in Louisiana
- Why AT&T's fiber gambit in Phoenix is worth watching
- CEO says HFC upgrades are smarter for Charter
- Frontier CEO doesn't fear DOCSIS 4.0, FWA threats
- Fiber upgrades 'the right thing to do' – Altice USA CEO
- Graphiant's new spin on network-as-a-service
Other items that may be of interest include:
- Things You Can (and Can't) Take from Your Hotel Room (Reader's Digest)
- Engineer suggests ceiling fans and Wi-Fi don’t work well together (LinkedIn post)
- NEWS Reporter's Notebook #200 | Narrow Ruled (Portage Notebooks)
- About Us – 3 rules for sharing news with Light Reading's editors (Light Reading)
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:
- Is "Broadband Broad" going to catch on as an editorial title? (01:54)
- As BEAD funding trickles out, incumbents will attempt to block competitors (02:23)
- There's a surprising amount of broadband competition in the US (05:40)
- Graphiant's approach to edge services suggests a new spin on NaaS (09:20)
- Are service provider execs supporting MWC Las Vegas? (13:48)
- "Soap from hotels lasts a really long time." (20:25)
Have a great weekend!
No, really.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading