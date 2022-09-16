The Notebook Dump: Broadband proliferation, chicanery and hotel soap

Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Nicole Ferraro and Jedi Padawan Mike Dano join sentient vanilla latte Phil Harvey for an informal recap of what's happened during the work week ended September 16, 2022.

The stories covered include:

Other items that may be of interest include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Is "Broadband Broad" going to catch on as an editorial title? (01:54)

As BEAD funding trickles out, incumbents will attempt to block competitors (02:23)

There's a surprising amount of broadband competition in the US (05:40)

Graphiant's approach to edge services suggests a new spin on NaaS (09:20)

Are service provider execs supporting MWC Las Vegas? (13:48)

"Soap from hotels lasts a really long time." (20:25)

Have a great weekend!

No, really.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading