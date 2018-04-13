The Network Edge: Where Services Go to Thrive

Gabriel Brown
4/19/2018
50%
50%

'Life-on-the-Edge' -- it sounds like a tagline the marketing committee at a surf or skate brand might default to in a (vain) attempt to sound cool and resonant. Alternatively, it could refer to a Quantum Biology theory that questions the fundamental tenets of science.

At Light Reading's upcoming Big Communications Event (BCE) (May 14-16 in Austin, Texas), it's the name of the conference track dedicated to the new distributed network architecture that hosts services and application logic close to customer to ensure performance and economics superior to anything possible today. This involves a fundamental re-architecting of the network that will have a sustained, long-term impact on how end users consume services and how operators deliver them.

This, I think you'll agree, is cool and sciencey.

The panel I will host and moderate is about the most demanding, and most transformative, of these services -- applications that require ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC). The term URLLC was, of course, developed during 5G specification work, but in practice applies to use cases deployed across the network and delivered over wired, WiFi, LTE and 5G access connections.

Here's what my session is about:

    Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Communincations & the Network Edge
    In re-architecting and optimizing networks for ultra-low latency services, operators can deliver a flood of high-value mission-critical and production-critical applications that demand fast response times and real-time actuation. Examples include virtual and mixed reality, factory automation, remote control robotics, and much more. This panel will look at what is required to deliver ultra-low latency networks and which services types will require such capability in the near future.

The current line-up for this panel discussion (with further names to be added) is:

  • Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading
  • Hugh Carspecken, CEO, DartPoints – a specialist edge data center company
  • Jeni Panhorst, Senior Director, Strategic Planning & Program Management, Network Platforms Group, Intel

See you there. I'll be in a suit and tie, but come in skate shoes if you want.

— Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading

MAKE SURE YOU'RE INVOLVED IN ALL THE KEY BCE DEBATES:
Light Reading's Big Communications Event is the ONE event that delivers fresh perspective on the rapid transformation of the telecom industry and the road ahead. We'll see you May 14-16 in Austin -- communications service providers get in free!

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Cable is moving into the Internet of Things (IoT) market, specifically homing in on home automation, using its advantage of existing connectivity and customers.
Communications service providers that are specialists in software-defined wide-area networking believe they're doing a good job on SD-WAN security but need to consider some enhancements to continue doing so.
Telefónica's 'fourth platform' uses artificial intelligence to analyze data from underlying platforms in order to better serve customers.
Fiber to the home (FTTH) and mm-wave 5G fixed wireless access (5G-FWA) are not actual competitors, as they both have their strengths and places in the market
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Australia's Optus on Back Foot After 'Anglo Saxon' Job Ad
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 4/13/2018
Is Gmail Testing Self-Destructing Messages?
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/13/2018
BDAC Blowback – Ex-Chair Arrested
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/17/2018
Verizon: Lack of Interoperability, Consistency Slows Automation
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 4/18/2018
Comcast, Netflix Cozy Up in New Deal
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/13/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
I Heard There Was a Dresscode... Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives