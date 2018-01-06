Video

The Journey to Network Transformation: Interview With Intel's Dan Rodriguez

6/7/2018
50%
50%
Light Reading's US News Editor, Phil Harvey, interviews Intel's Dan Rodriguez on the impact of the transformation across the network and what the industry needs to do to keep up with the increasing consumer expectations for amazing experiences. Rodriguez discusses the latest technology trends such as transformation at the edge to support new IoT and 5G services including Next Generation Central Office, universal CPE and virtual RAN.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
5G Will Change How Your Smartphone Is Designed
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/31/2018
Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/1/2018
MEF Touts Multivendor SD-WAN & More
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/31/2018
Charter's Mobile Service Details Leak
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/4/2018
Top 11 Business Features in Apple iOS 12
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/6/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Ergonomics Are Key to a Healthy Workplace Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives