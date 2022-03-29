Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

The edge computing challenge

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Jennifer Clark, Principal Analyst – Cloud Infrastructure & Edge Computing 3/29/2022
Comment (0)

To understand the industry, technology and application evolutions driving edge computing, Heavy Reading conducted a survey in collaboration with Accedian, Kontron and Red Hat. The survey questioned 82 communications service providers (CSPs) that have launched edge computing solutions or are planning to do so within 24 months. One of the focus areas was the edge platform itself: What do CSPs expect in a platform, including features and cost considerations? Where do they see the most significant challenges from a deployment environment perspective?

MEC deployment: Challenge accepted

The Heavy Reading survey respondents are encountering many challenges in deploying multi-access edge computing (MEC) platforms (see figure below). None of the suggested challenges were discounted; all pulled in votes from at least one-third of the respondents. On the flip side, none were selected by more than two-thirds of the respondents. These fairly homogenized results show much more variation when we look at the results by the demographics of revenue, deployment status and type of carrier.

Challenges reflect the complex landscape of MEC deployments

Challenges reflect the complex landscape of MEC deployments
Q: What challenges have you seen, or expect to see, in your edge platform deployments? Select three. (n=82) Source: Heavy Reading
Q: What challenges have you seen, or expect to see, in your edge platform deployments? Select three. (n=82)
Source: Heavy Reading

Systems integration was identified as the most significant challenge. Those respondents that have already deployed MEC evidently learned from experience that systems integration is an even greater challenge than they anticipated; 75% chose it, compared to 60% among the planned deployment population. Conversely, this same population of respondents that have already deployed MEC found space restrictions to be less of an issue (41% compared to 54% for currently planned MEC).

The challenges that have plagued CSPs in small-cell site acquisition will likewise cause headaches for MEC implementations, as the survey reflects. Any edge implementations that require storage and compute resources in an environment other than an existing data center often must be negotiated on a site-by-site basis. Access to power, limited space and customized form factor are part of these negotiations.

Carriers with revenue of over $5bn saw power as much less of an issue than the remainder of the respondents (39% compared to 57%). This can be attributed to a number of factors. Tier 1 carriers have the market heft to negotiate an attractive electrical rate. In the US, that translates to one-half or less compared to the average consumer rate of 10.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. In addition, power concerns may be outside of the sphere of influence of the respondents, particularly among the larger carriers, where formal green initiatives and carbon-neutral goals are planned and tracked by a separate, dedicated organization.

Nobody was more concerned about power than the fixed and cable operators, 78% of which identified it as a concern compared to 47% for the remainder of the respondents. These carriers were also much more concerned about form factor (67% vs. 37%). They are the carriers focusing on smart city deployments — dealing with a wide variety of workloads with highly differentiated traffic profiles and deployment environments.

While large carriers may see power as less of a barrier than their smaller counterparts, they see a lack of environmental hardening as more of an issue (45% compared to 31% for smaller carriers). Carriers looking to deploy storage and compute capabilities at the cell tower, on the roofs of high rise buildings or in residential telco cabinets need hardened and secure enclosures that are cost-effective, particularly when this environment can demand a scale of thousands of edge points of presence.

Read the full report for more edge computing insights

Heavy Reading's survey results show that carriers have committed to edge computing and are progressing rapidly with implementations. Our survey revealed that the majority of respondents expect edge servers to be up and operational without any hands-on replacements or upgrades for three to five years. The CSPs are deploying, and will continue to deploy, multiple platforms to address their many different implementation scenarios. They are expecting robust and cost-effective solutions from their vendor and integrator partners that enable them to meet complex and variable implementation demands. To gain more in-depth details on service providers' perspectives on edge computing deployment, download and read the full report now: Harnessing Edge Computing for 2022.

— Jennifer P. Clark, Principal Analyst — Cloud Infrastructure and Edge Computing, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Kontron.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
New report highlights MEC performance challenges and how perception changes after production deployment

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading's survey results indicate that the deployment of edge computing introduces issues of scale and complexity, and CSPs are most concerned with overall network performance and security.

Scaling open vRAN operations

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading white paper examines how to create a scalable deployment model for disaggregated, open vRAN.

Service provider views on transport slicing and packet fronthaul

Results from Heavy Reading's Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Survey indicate the need for transport network slicing and packetized fronthaul transport.

Open RAN security is a collaborative endeavor

Heavy Reading survey says open RAN security will rely on an active community of suppliers, developers, testers and security experts working constantly to identify threats and maintain protection.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE