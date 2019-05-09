Telus Trials MobiledgeX

SAN FRANCISCO -- MobiledgeX, which helps make edge computing widely accessible and easy to consume, today announced it will work with TELUS, one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, to trial its edge network in Canada. Third parties, such as mobile application developers, consumer device makers, and IoT hardware manufacturers will be enabled by end-to-end low latency and a global network of participating MobiledgeX operators to innovate with these new edge performance capabilities.

Next generation applications like industry 4.0, real-time multiplayer gaming and immersive Augmented Reality (AR) require higher bandwidth, lower latency and new backend services. Edge computing enables this to be delivered in 4G networks today and accelerates innovation and helps prepare for the distribution and scale that will be required when such experiences go mainstream in 5G.

“TELUS is excited to pioneer edge computing technology in Canada as the first operator to collaborate with MobiledgeX and empower next-generation technologies and experiences,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS. “TELUS is constantly innovating and trialing technologies that will be vital components in the networks of tomorrow. Partnering with MobiledgeX to pilot its world-class edge computing technology today will ensure that TELUS customers continue to enjoy Canada’s largest and fastest mobile network in the future.”

TELUS will pilot MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0, which aggregates processors and GPUs in virtualized cloudlets in key locations near the edge of TELUS’ wireless and wired access networks. Developers, device manufacturers, and other technology partners with workloads that have demanding performance and data governance requirements can engage with MobiledgeX today to begin planning for trial participation and their future use of the edge.

“The massive edge computing opportunity can only be realized when it can benefit from ubiquity and scale,” said Eric Braun, Chief Commercial Officer at MobiledgeX. “Our work with TELUS delivers exactly that, reflecting an aligned vision for the future of mobile operators as key players in mobile application development, performance, security, and reliability. We are thrilled to be working with TELUS to usher in a new era of mobile services in Canada.”

Edge computing gives operators an opportunity to take on a new role in the next generation ecosystem of application developers and device makers, providing opportunities to generate new relevance for customers. At Mobile World Congress 2019, MobiledgeX partnered with Deutsche Telekom, Niantic and Samsung to demonstrate a multiplayer, mixed reality game with heavy processing demands, resulting in an entirely new mobile gaming experience not possible on today’s networks.

Earlier this year, MobiledgeX announced live edge cloud networks in Germany with Deutsche Telekom. MobiledgeX offers edge product development and technology services to application creators and device makers as MobiledgeX cloudlets are deployed in live mobile operator networks.

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU; Toronto: T)

MobiledgeX Inc.