Telus signs onto Google's cloud for 5G, MEC

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/9/2021
Comment (0)

VANCOUVER – Google Cloud and TELUS today announced a strategic alliance to co-innovate on new services and solutions that support digital transformation within key industries, including communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security, and connected home. The 10-year collaboration will also accelerate TELUS' IT and network modernization initiatives, enabling further operational agility and supporting improved customer experiences.

"This announcement represents an important milestone in our longstanding growth strategy, reflecting our team's unwavering commitment to innovation as we accelerate our digital transformation journey," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Our strategic partnership with Google will propel our digital leadership across the communications technology, healthcare and agriculture sectors, whilst amplifying our Customers First priority, redefining how service is delivered in Canada and globally. As world leaders in social capitalism, our organizations will leverage the potency of our technology to create meaningful human and social outcomes, as we continue to build stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities."

"We are proud to partner with TELUS to help fuel a fundamental shift to digital, leveraging data and AI to create valuable insights and improve customer experiences in multiple verticals," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We operate the cleanest cloud in the industry, and this partnership demonstrates the potential of what's possible when you combine technology and innovation with a commitment to create a more sustainable world."

As part of the partnership, TELUS and Google will collaborate on the following initiatives:

  • Reimagining the future through co-innovation: Google Cloud and TELUS will generate new industry solutions and go-to-market strategies that will drive growth in adjacent industries, commencing with communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security and automation. One of the areas of focus will be on redefining the way healthcare and agriculture solutions are delivered, increasing collaboration and efficiency between healthcare providers, providing consumers with fresher and healthier food by improving traceability, and enabling business customers to streamline their IT and network operations. Both companies will also collaborate on the evolution of entertainment and smart home technology, bringing state-of-the-art connectivity, control, and convenience to more families and businesses.
  • Accelerating TELUS' digital transformation: TELUS will accelerate its public cloud adoption on Google Cloud's enterprise platform to drive greater operational efficiency of its core IT and network infrastructure. Through this partnership, Google Cloud will also become one of TELUS' partners in the delivery of 5G services and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), which leverages Google Cloud's managed application platform, Anthos. TELUS will utilize Google Cloud Contact Center AI to reinvent the customer experience, improving customer interactions and realizing significant savings. To increase growth opportunities, TELUS can expect enhanced agility, scalability, and reliability across its wireless and wireline services and numerous lines of business including security, agriculture and healthcare.
  • Embracing sustainability and social responsibility: As recognized global leaders in corporate social responsibility, TELUS and Google Cloud will prioritize working together to improve the social, economic, environmental, and health outcomes for Canadians. TELUS and Google Cloud will strengthen their respective commitments to building a more sustainable world through technology by reducing TELUS' carbon footprint, creating value along the entire supply chain for businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19, and optimizing industry solutions for social impact through data analytics and machine learning.

TELUS and Google will continue to partner with TELUS International, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, to help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals.

TELUS

